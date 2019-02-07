comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung will start making important mobile components in Noida from April: Report
News

Samsung will start making important mobile components in Noida from April: Report

News

The report also added that Samsung will not restart its production of televisions in the country after stopping it early last year.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18 (1)

Samsung is scheduled to start manufacturing important components for mobiles from its Noida factory from April 2019. According to new information, the components that the company is planning to start making from the factory include touch panels, display screens and vibration motors for smartphones. This information comes right after the government “backtracked on its plan” to add customs duty on these components from February 1, 2019. This withdrawal came as a relief for the smartphone giant as it is currently competing with Chinese smartphone makers for market share in the Indian smartphone segment. The competition is quite evident as Samsung lost the top spot to Xiaomi back in September last year.

As part of a long term strategy to return to the top spot, the company increased its focus on India-centric innovations and features while improving the scope of “local value addition” in the production process. According to a report by the Business Standard, the company is moving to “Complete-knocked Down” (CKD) manufacturing. However, things changed when the government made changes to its phased manufacturing programme deadline which prompted Samsung to send a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office to share concerns about the long term sustainability of the local manufacturing unit.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

In the letter, Samsung added that the early notification for local production would prompt the company to stop production at its local unit and cut its production estimates from 40 percent to 15 percent. Now with the manufacturing scheduled to start in April, the company is expected to meet the deadline. The report also indicated that the government may increase the deadline to April 1, 2020, considering most smartphone makers are yet to met the previous deadlines set in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

The report added that Samsung will not restart its production of televisions in the country after stopping it early last year because of 5 percent import duty on TV panels. Instead, the company is now importing “fully-finished TV sets from Vietnam” without the need of paying any import duty. For the production to start in the country, the company stated that the government needs to make the “local TV production more competitive”.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 'CinemaWide' display
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Plus gets listed on Geekbench ahead of today's launch in Brazil
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 series to be unveiled next month in Paris: Report
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date tipped

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Nokia 9 PureView render leaked

LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock

Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019

OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report

News

Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report
Samsung will start making important mobile components in Noida from April: Report

News

Samsung will start making important mobile components in Noida from April: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch date tipped
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) receives another price cut in India

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) receives another price cut in India
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

वोडाफोन आइडिया के इस प्लान को करें रिचार्ज, साल भर तक अनलिमिटेड कॉल और डाटा का उठाएं फायदा

सैमसंग Galaxy A9 (2018) स्मार्टफोन 6 हजार रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा इतने में

Moto G7 सीरीज में आज लॉन्च होंगे 4 स्मार्टफोन! ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

News

Nokia 9 PureView render leaked
News
Nokia 9 PureView render leaked
LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock

News

LG G8 ThinQ will come with a 3D front camera with a ToF sensor for advanced face unlock
Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report

News

Tariffs on imported smartphone touch panels to be postponed: Report
Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019

News

Realme plans to set up exclusive offline retail stores in H2 2019
OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'

News

OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'