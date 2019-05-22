comscore
  Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched; Price in India starts at Rs 3,699
Samsung Wireless Power Bank, Wireless Charging Duo pad launched; Price in India starts at Rs 3,699

Samsung has launched a new wireless power bank, and the wireless charging duo pad in India. Both devices will let you wirelessly charge your compatible smartwatch and smartphones.

  Published: May 22, 2019 5:31 PM IST
Samsung is expanding its wireless ecosystem portfolio in India with a launch of two new products. The company has launched two products – a wireless power bank and a wireless charging duo pad allowing you to wirelessly charge your compatible devices. The Qi-certified devices will let you charge your wireless charging capable Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones. The wireless power bank from Samsung is priced at Rs 3,699, whereas the wireless charging duo pad will set you back by Rs 5,999.

“At Samsung, we aspire to do what can’t be done. The new wireless charging devices – with their best-in-class technology and gorgeous design are yet another example of ‘Samsung First’ innovations aimed to deliver distinct experiences to our consumers. The Wireless Power Bank and Wireless Charging Duo Pad will be a perfect fit for new-age consumers who are always connected and on the go. We hope that our new wireless charging devices will delight our consumers by giving them a seamless experience of a truly wireless life,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Wireless Power Bank features

The Wireless power bank from Samsung comes with a slim aluminium body. It comes with a large capacity 10,000mAh battery and support for Quick Charge 2.0 and Adaptive Fast Charging. It can charge two devices at the time – wired and wirelessly.

It is compatible with S-series smartphones (Galaxy S6 and above), and Galaxy Note-series (Galaxy Note 7 and above). You can also charge other smartphones such as iPhone, Huawei and LG phones that are Qi certified.

Samsung Wireless Charging Duo pad features

Launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9, the Samsung wireless charging duo pad has finally made its way to India. It comes with Fast Charge 2.0 tech that charges Galaxy S10 devices up to 30 minutes faster compared to the previous versions.

The charging pad conveniently lets you charge your smartphone and Galaxy Watch at the same time. It is also compatible with other Qi-certified devices.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 5:31 PM IST

