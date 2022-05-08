comscore Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display
News

Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display: All you need to know

Mobiles

Samsung is also developing a double-folding smartphone, meaning that it folds and unfolds in two directions.

samsung fold

Samsung working on a smartphone with slidable wraparound display

Samsung has patented a new flexible smartphone on the World Intellectual Property Organization website a.k.a WIPO, that features a flexible sliding display technology that wraps around the device itself. Also Read - Mother's Day Gift Guide: Apple HomePod Mini, Garmin Vívomove Sport smartwatch, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and more

According to the patent description, the device will come with a flexible display, which looks like will be an extension of the main display going all the way up to the mid of the back panel sideways. The flexible display will be slidably movable, reports MySmartPrice. Also Read - Samsung forays in cordless vacuum cleaner segment in India with Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner

As per the images, the phone would come with a rear camera on the back and a selfie camera on the front. Interestingly, the rear camera can also double as the selfie shooter as well. In addition, smartphone would feature curved edge display on the front and extends to cover some portion of the back cover as well. Also Read - Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale is now live: Offers on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, and more

Samsung is also developing a double-folding smartphone, meaning that it folds and unfolds in two directions. The foldable phone will have two hinges to support its three display parts. When completely unfolded, the dual-fold smartphone could be used as a tablet.

The smartphone contains three displays that would be foldable with the help of two hinges, one part of which will fold inwards and the other part will fold outwards making a Z-like shape.

The patent also mentions that the double-fold smartphone by Samsung will support S Pen and feature an HDMI port.

Samsung is also reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Fold4 around Q3 of 2022 with an improved under display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens.

The overall primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market.

The upcoming Fold 4 is also expected to come with a hinge which might reduce weight. The new hinge will also bring improved water resistance and a dust-resistant certification.

  Published Date: May 8, 2022 3:25 PM IST

