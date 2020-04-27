comscore Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera leaks | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera appears in leaked renders
News

Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera appears in leaked renders

News

The first pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Samsung could be aimed at markets like India, where the Korean company is losing ground.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Pop-Up Camera Phone Pigtou

Photo: OnLeaks via Pigtou

Samsung seems to be preparing to launch its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. While pop-up selfie cameras were a theme last year, it seems to be getting pushed for punch-hole design this year. The Korean smartphone, however, thinks now is the time to adopt it. The first Samsung smartphone with pop-up front camera has appeared in the form of leaked renders. The leaked image coming via notable tipster OnLeaks shows Samsung’s first pop-up selfie camera smartphone. Also Read - Vivo beats Samsung to become second major smartphone brand in India

The render posted by Pigtou shows a front design similar to that of the Galaxy A80. While every major smartphone maker was adopting pop-up camera design, Samsung pulled off something different. It introduced a unique flip camera design with the Galaxy A80. The Galaxy A80 involved two elements: first the enclosure popped up and then the camera flipped between orientations. It was a crazy design that also made Galaxy A80 expensive in the competitive smartphone market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offer benefits extended till June 15

Samsung leaks shows a new smartphone with pop-up selfie camera

Now, Samsung will have a better competitor in the form of this leaked device. The highlight here is the front of the device which does not feature a notch or punch-hole design. While the chin seems to be big, the forehead of the device is slimmer than traditional devices. This will allow for a full-screen user experience without any intervention in terms of design. Another benefit of this unnamed smartphone could be its price, which should be much more affordable than the Galaxy A80. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

Photo: Pigtou

The leaked render ends up raising more questions that it answers them. For instance, the render shows that it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is in contrast to in-display and side-mounted fingerprint sensors seen on other devices. This makes us wonder if this unannounced smartphone is using an LCD display instead of the AMOLED panel seen on most Samsung smartphones. This leaked render makes it clear that Samsung is trying something new here.

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020: Check top 10 smartphones

Also Read

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020: Check top 10 smartphones

Samsung is the leader in the smartphone market but it is under pressure from Chinese smartphone makers. It has lost market share in China and has been relegated to number 3 in the Indian smartphone market. As part of its comeback effort, Samsung has revamped its product portfolio and introduced new models in M-series and A-series. This seems like a Galaxy A-series device with triple rear camera setup. If priced well, this could put Samsung back in favor with consumers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 11:03 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80

47990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 3D depth ToF

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
News
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

News

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s specifications leak ahead of launch
Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera leaks
HTC Desire 20 Pro mid-range phone spotted on Geekbench

News

HTC Desire 20 Pro mid-range phone spotted on Geekbench
Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments

News

Vivo beats Samsung in India in Q1 2020 shipments
Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Features

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

हिंदी समाचार

Meizu 17 स्मार्टफोन के बारे में सामने आई खास जानकारी, जानिए क्या होंगे इसके बेहतरीन फीचर

PUBG Mobile Lite बीटा को 0.17.0 अपडेट मिला, Payload मोड के साथ कई नए फीचर्स मिले

PUBG Mobile : Arctic Mode में ड्रोन की मदद से हवा में उड़ाए कार, जानें क्या है ट्रिक

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा प्राइस

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन बड़ी स्क्रीन और बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च, लीक हुई कई जानकारियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
News
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is now official: A look at key features
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition launched: Price, full specifications
Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service

News

Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update