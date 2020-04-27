Samsung's first smartphone with pop-up selfie camera leaks

Samsung seems to be preparing to launch its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. While pop-up selfie cameras were a theme last year, it seems to be getting pushed for punch-hole design this year. The Korean smartphone, however, thinks now is the time to adopt it. The first Samsung smartphone with pop-up front camera has appeared in the form of leaked renders. The leaked image coming via notable tipster OnLeaks shows Samsung’s first pop-up selfie camera smartphone. Also Read - Vivo beats Samsung to become second major smartphone brand in India

The render posted by Pigtou shows a front design similar to that of the Galaxy A80. While every major smartphone maker was adopting pop-up camera design, Samsung pulled off something different. It introduced a unique flip camera design with the Galaxy A80. The Galaxy A80 involved two elements: first the enclosure popped up and then the camera flipped between orientations. It was a crazy design that also made Galaxy A80 expensive in the competitive smartphone market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offer benefits extended till June 15

Samsung leaks shows a new smartphone with pop-up selfie camera

Now, Samsung will have a better competitor in the form of this leaked device. The highlight here is the front of the device which does not feature a notch or punch-hole design. While the chin seems to be big, the forehead of the device is slimmer than traditional devices. This will allow for a full-screen user experience without any intervention in terms of design. Another benefit of this unnamed smartphone could be its price, which should be much more affordable than the Galaxy A80. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A80 price in India slashed, now available for Rs 39,990

The leaked render ends up raising more questions that it answers them. For instance, the render shows that it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This is in contrast to in-display and side-mounted fingerprint sensors seen on other devices. This makes us wonder if this unannounced smartphone is using an LCD display instead of the AMOLED panel seen on most Samsung smartphones. This leaked render makes it clear that Samsung is trying something new here.

Samsung is the leader in the smartphone market but it is under pressure from Chinese smartphone makers. It has lost market share in China and has been relegated to number 3 in the Indian smartphone market. As part of its comeback effort, Samsung has revamped its product portfolio and introduced new models in M-series and A-series. This seems like a Galaxy A-series device with triple rear camera setup. If priced well, this could put Samsung back in favor with consumers.

