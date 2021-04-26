Samsung's first tri-folding tablet could launch in 2022: Report

Samsung to date has launched three foldable smartphones: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip. Now the company seems to be working on its first tri-folding tablet. According to a new report, the new folding tablet could be called the Galaxy Z Fold Tab and could launch soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India roundup: Snapdragon 5G chip, sub-Rs 25,000 price and more

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Samsung has registered a trademark for a tri-folding tablet with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The trademark hints that the folding tablet will be a part of the company's Galaxy Z Fold series.

The company has classified the trademark application as Class 9 with the description smartphones, tablet computers. The upcoming device is also expected to feature ultra-thin glass similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip.

The report states that the company is looking to launch the Galaxy Z Fold Tab in the first quarter of 2022 and it will come with S-Pen support, just like the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Apart from this, the report also shares a render of how the device might end up looking like, but it does not share any expected specifications.

In other news, Samsung will be holding its third Galaxy Unpacked event for this year on April 28 at 7:30 PM IST, globally. The company is teasing that it will be unveiling the most powerful Galaxy device at the online-only event. Tipster Evan Blass claims that the company at the event will reveal its latest range of Galaxy laptops powered by the 11th generation Intel processors.