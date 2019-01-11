Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 20, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup. The launch is being held at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, an iconic venue where Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak introduced the world to Apple II and other iPhone models. Samsung is expected to launch the tenth anniversary Galaxy S model, dubbed the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ and it will include the Korean giant’s first smartphone supporting 5G mobile connectivity. However, a new report is anything to go by then the Galaxy S10 will not be the only major announcement next month.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will also launch its foldable smartphone at this event on February 20, 2019. The foldable smartphone is expected to be called the Galaxy X or Galaxy Fold and will shape Samsung’s mobile division for years ahead. The report cites people familiar with the matter saying that Samsung is not waiting until Mobile World Congress 2019, which starts on February 25 to unveil its foldable smartphone. Samsung returned to Mobile World Congress to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last year but it now seems to have decided in favor of a dedicated event for its next flagship device.

At its February 20 event in San Francisco, Samsung is now anticipated to show the final version of its foldable smartphone. The smartphone, currently codenamed Galaxy X, was showed for a few seconds at Samsung Developer Conference in November last year. The company also reportedly showed the device, in its unfinished state, to select partners at CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week.

“Completely folding the device will lead to breakage. For this reason, Samsung is testing the device so that the sides remain slightly lifted when folded,” a person familiar with the plans said. “The prototype seen today leaves a crease mark when being folded, but this issue will be fixed in the finalized version,” the executive added.

Samsung is reportedly working with Google to optimize the software and hardware for streamlined user experience. The company is reportedly planning to ship only 1 million foldable devices during the first year. The production is expected to be scaled up gradually and based on customer response, Samsung is expected to ditch the traditional form factor in favor of foldable devices. We will know more about Samsung’s foldable and Galaxy S10 next month.