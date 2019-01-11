comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20
News

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

News

Samsung showcased its foldable at Developer Conference in November last year but we know little about the device.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Samsung foldable phone render main

Source: LetsGoDigital

Samsung has confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on February 20, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 lineup. The launch is being held at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, an iconic venue where Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak introduced the world to Apple II and other iPhone models. Samsung is expected to launch the tenth anniversary Galaxy S model, dubbed the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ and it will include the Korean giant’s first smartphone supporting 5G mobile connectivity. However, a new report is anything to go by then the Galaxy S10 will not be the only major announcement next month.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will also launch its foldable smartphone at this event on February 20, 2019. The foldable smartphone is expected to be called the Galaxy X or Galaxy Fold and will shape Samsung’s mobile division for years ahead. The report cites people familiar with the matter saying that Samsung is not waiting until Mobile World Congress 2019, which starts on February 25 to unveil its foldable smartphone. Samsung returned to Mobile World Congress to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last year but it now seems to have decided in favor of a dedicated event for its next flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 global unveiling set for February 20

At its February 20 event in San Francisco, Samsung is now anticipated to show the final version of its foldable smartphone. The smartphone, currently codenamed Galaxy X, was showed for a few seconds at Samsung Developer Conference in November last year. The company also reportedly showed the device, in its unfinished state, to select partners at CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week.

“Completely folding the device will lead to breakage. For this reason, Samsung is testing the device so that the sides remain slightly lifted when folded,” a person familiar with the plans said. “The prototype seen today leaves a crease mark when being folded, but this issue will be fixed in the finalized version,” the executive added.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Key Features

Samsung is reportedly working with Google to optimize the software and hardware for streamlined user experience. The company is reportedly planning to ship only 1 million foldable devices during the first year. The production is expected to be scaled up gradually and based on customer response, Samsung is expected to ditch the traditional form factor in favor of foldable devices. We will know more about Samsung’s foldable and Galaxy S10 next month.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 10:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days
thumb-img
News
Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019

News

Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20

News

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch

News

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 design ahead of the official launch
Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date revealed
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 6 स्मार्टफोन 1,500 रुपये हुआ सस्ता, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 इंडियन सपोर्ट पेज पर हुआ लाइव, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी का Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ऐसे खरीदें

शाओमी के CEO ने कहा जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा Redmi का खुद का फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

ऑनर View20 की प्री-बुकिंग 15 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, मिल रहा है जबर्दस्त प्री-बुक ऑफर

News

Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
News
Samsung showcased a protype 5G smartphone at CES 2019
Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20

News

Samsung's foldable Galaxy X smartphone to launch on February 20
Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today
Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15

News

Honor View20 prebooking starts in India on January 15
BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity