Samsung's foldable smartphone shown off in a new promotional video; could launch on February 20

Samsung has just showcased its much anticipated foldable smartphone in a new promo video. This is the first time the company has showcased the device after it revealed the device at the Samsung Developer Conference back in November. The new promotional video gives a much better look at how the device will look like in the real world. The one minute video showcases a number of futuristic technologies including transparent window displays, interactive mirrors, pure bezel, and notch-less tablets, robots, foldable smartphones that transform to form full-fledged tablets, portable medical scanners, and powerful gaming-centric devices with real-world interactive elements that Pokemon Go and Ingress introduced to the world.

The video showcased different types of users using these technologies which included children, fashion designers, tattoo artists, regular people using the medical scanner, and gamers across age groups. The video concludes with a hashtag “DoWhatYouCant”, the company tagline that encapsulates its vision. The video was initially posted by Samsung Vietnam to generate hype for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event but latest deleted. Comparing with what we saw during the developer conference, the foldable device in the video seems to be considerably larger.

The video comes just weeks before the scheduled Unpacked launch event where the company is set to launch four devices. As previously reported, the company is set to launch its Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the foldable smartphone. Samsung is not the only company that is planning to release foldable smartphones this year as others including Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and LG have already revealed their plans to launch the device.

This video comes right around that time when another set of renders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup have already out on the internet. As part of the leak, what appears to be official renders for the Galaxy S10 Plus were spotted on the internet almost confirming was we know about the design from previous leaks and speculations.