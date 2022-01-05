comscore Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

Freestyle ultraportable projector gets a 180-degree cradle stand and can project content at 1080p on the wall at a distance ranging from 30-inch to 100-inches.

Samsung wants to add some fun element to the traditional projector. The tech company at CES 2022 introduced Freestyle, an ultraportable smart TV projector that goes beyond the basics of delivering a home theatre experience. Also Read - CES 2022: Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 headset, new Horizon game

The projector that looks like a floor light comes with a 180-degree cradle stand and can project content at 1080p on wall at a distance ranging from 30-inch to 100-inches. The lightweight projector is powered by Samsung’s Tizen-based smart TV experience. It features auto-focus and has auto-leveling capabilities as well. As for the audio, Samsung has integrated 360-degree sound. Further with access to Samsung’s smart TV platform, one will be able to stream content on major OTT platforms like Netflix. Also Read - CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

To enhance the experience, Samsung has added a list of accessories including lens caps that can create mood lighting, a waterproofing case for outdoor use, and a USB-C portable battery for outlet-free projecting. There is a base as well that allows to screw the projector into a light bulb socket. As per the company, Freestyle is compatible with USB-PD and 50-watt/20-volt output or above.

“The Freestyle is a one-of-a-kind projector geared toward ultimate versatility and flexibility to meet the consumers’ changing lifestyles…Without the limitation in space and form factor, The Freestyle is a fun and versatile device that can be used in any way consumers prefer,” Simon Sung, executive vice president and head of the sales and marketing team for the visual display business at Samsung Electronics, stated.

As for the pricing, Freestyle will cost $899 and it will be available for pre-order in the US starting from January 4 and it will arrive in other markets worldwide in the coming months. Alongside the projector, Samsung has announced several TVs in CES 2022 including the latest iteration of The Fame. The Neo QLED and MicroLED models have been updated as well. Coming back to the Freestyle, it joins the Lifestyle collection of Samsung’s 2022 TVs.

  Published Date: January 5, 2022 11:17 AM IST

