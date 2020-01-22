Samsung’s Good Lock service has been around since 2016, allowing users to customize how their user interface looks. Now, Samsung has revealed that its new avatar for devices on Android-10 will launch on February 3. Further, the new Good Lock 2020 is expected to come with even more new features and tweaking options.

Samsung’s Good Lock has been regularly updated since its first edition in 2016. The service comes with a new update each year to adapt to the latest Google version. Android has been regularly working on UI elements heavily in its releases. Hence, with every new Android version, Samsung is required to rework the app.

Samsung Good Lock 2020: What’s new?

The Good Lock 2020 app will also bring in support for Samsung’s system-wide dark mode among other new features. This includes elements like auto arranging your home screen to match the background. There is also a new, more detailed notification view and a lock screen auto-off time setting.

Further, the task changer will now also support a vertical app switching style. Other improvements have been implemented in features like one-hand mode, ThemePark, and sound assistant. The new Good Lock update will come first to users based in South Korea. Rollouts will then proceed to other regions where Samsung provides the Good Lock service. These include Singapore, US, UK, Australia and Canada. The rollout is expected to hit in these regions three weeks after its South Korea update.

Other regions will continue to use Samsung’s Nice Lock feature which essentially serves the same purpose. Nice Lock too will likely get the update later. The Samsung devices that are running on Android 10 will see the Good Lock update. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 9 and the Note 10 series. Other devices from the S9 series, A series and a couple of Galaxy Tab devices will also see the update soon.