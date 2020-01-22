comscore Samsung Good Lock 2020 update coming on February 3 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung's Good Lock 2020 update for Android 10-based phones is coming on February 3
News

Samsung's Good Lock 2020 update for Android 10-based phones is coming on February 3

News

The Samsung Good Lock 2020 update will come to South Korea users first. The update will then rollout to other countries where the service is available.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 11:38 AM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus hands on

Samsung’s Good Lock service has been around since 2016, allowing users to customize how their user interface looks. Now, Samsung has revealed that its new avatar for devices on Android-10 will launch on February 3. Further, the new Good Lock 2020 is expected to come with even more new features and tweaking options.

Related Stories


Samsung’s Good Lock has been regularly updated since its first edition in 2016. The service comes with a new update each year to adapt to the latest Google version. Android has been regularly working on UI elements heavily in its releases. Hence, with every new Android version, Samsung is required to rework the app.

Watch: Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G review

Samsung Good Lock 2020: What’s new?

The Good Lock 2020 app will also bring in support for Samsung’s system-wide dark mode among other new features. This includes elements like auto arranging your home screen to match the background. There is also a new, more detailed notification view and a lock screen auto-off time setting.

Further, the task changer will now also support a vertical app switching style. Other improvements have been implemented in features like one-hand mode, ThemePark, and sound assistant. The new Good Lock update will come first to users based in South Korea. Rollouts will then proceed to other regions where Samsung provides the Good Lock service. These include Singapore, US, UK, Australia and Canada. The rollout is expected to hit in these regions three weeks after its South Korea update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at starting price of Rs 38,999: Check details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India at starting price of Rs 38,999: Check details

Other regions will continue to use Samsung’s Nice Lock feature which essentially serves the same purpose. Nice Lock too will likely get the update later. The Samsung devices that are running on Android 10 will see the Good Lock update. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 9 and the Note 10 series. Other devices from the S9 series, A series and a couple of Galaxy Tab devices will also see the update soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
News
Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

Gaming

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

News

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Huawei's budget 5G phone to cost below Rs 11,000

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020

Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Mi Router launched, and more: Daily News Wrap
New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 update brings January security patch
Samsung offering free Galaxy S10 with these TVs

Deals

Samsung offering free Galaxy S10 with these TVs
Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

हिंदी समाचार

Real Public Sale 2020 का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स को डिस्काउंट में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, OnePlus और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020 last day: Thomson LED TV को 4,999 रुपये में खरीदने का आज आखिरी दिन

Amazon India और Flipkart में चल रही सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किए 558 और 398 रुपये वाले दो रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

News

Huawei's budget 5G phone to cost below Rs 11,000
News
Huawei's budget 5G phone to cost below Rs 11,000
Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020

News

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera
Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3
Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

News

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599