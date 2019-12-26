Samsung Technology and Advanced Research Labs (Star Labs) has teased a new mysterious project by the Korean company. Called ‘Neon’, Samsung has apparently been working on the secret project for years. While not much is known about Samsung Neon for now, it is speculated that the project will be publicly unveiled at CES 2020 in January.

Samsung posters featuring the text “Have you ever met an Artificial?” were spotted across the web in various languages. Samsung even registered Neon’s own domain at Neon.life this year on October 9. The project is likely some kind of advanced Artificial Intelligence that the company has been developing.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

A tweet by Bo Moon, the Head of Strategy at Star Labs reveals that the project is a completely new direction for Samsung. Moon reveals that he has “been working late nights and weekends and totally feeling that start-up life again”. Further, he adds that he is “Looking forward to unveiling the new company with the team at #CES2020 in January. You won’t want to miss this”.

“For past few years, I have been working on something exciting. FOLLOW @neondotlife to learn more. Please SHARE and ask your friends to join, too,” said President and CEO of Star Labs Pranav Mistry on December 16. Celebrities like film director Shekhar Kapur also hyped Samsung’s Neon on Social Media.

Neon could possibly be an AI system unlike anything we have seen so far. Samsung may be targeting a unique AI to offer users an experience unlike that of using Siri or Alexa. It is also speculated that the new technology will heavily rely on “access to a working 5G network”. However, the only detail we know for sure so far is that we will get to know more about the Samsung Neon project in a couple of weeks at CES 2020.