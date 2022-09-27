Samsung has introduced a new credit card that rewards buyers with cashback offers. The card has been launched in partnership with Axis Bank and is powered by Visa. The co- branded Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will offer consumers 10 percent cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year. Additionally, the 10 percent cashback offer through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with 25W fast charging support

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card is specially designed for frequent buyers of Samsung products and services. Consumers will get 10 percent cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties. Also Read - Government wants mandatory support for India's GPS-rival NavIC on all smartphones from 2023

Visa Signature vs Visa Infinite

Consumers can choose between two variants – Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500. On the Infinite variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 20,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5,000. There is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10 percent cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases. Additionally, cardholders will earn Edge Reward Points on spends made outside the Samsung Ecosystem. Also Read - Samsung One UI 5.0 update: These smartphones will get Android 13 update before the end of 2022

Other benefits

The 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above ongoing offers on both EMI/Non-EMI purchases. The 10 percent cashback will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorized Samsung Service Centers. Additionally, the 10 percent cashback benefit on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be available all year round.

Annual Renewal Fee and Joining Benefits

The annual fee for the Signature variant is Rs 500 excluding taxes and for the Infinite variant is Rs 5,000 excluding taxes. Both variants come with a Welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth Rs 500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30,000 points worth Rs 6000 as a one-time welcome benefit. Customers can apply for the card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website as well as through Axis Bank channels.

“At Samsung, we believe in transforming the lives of our consumers through the power of innovation. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, powered by Visa, is our next big India-specific innovation that will change the way our customers buy Samsung products and spend on services through a series of industry-leading features. We’re excited to be able to put the control into our consumers’ hands,” said Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung South-West Asia.

“Axis Bank is a full suite cards and payments player, and we continue to build on innovation led partnership models. Our focus is to offer product propositions that cater to our customers’ ever evolving needs and give them a seamless experience. Through this co-branded credit card, in partnership with Samsung India and Visa, we are reiterating our commitment to drive access to formal credit in India, tapping the wide reach of Samsung India that extends beyond top 10 cities and aids our objective of card penetration into tier 2 & 3 cities,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank.

“Consumers today seek the best value from all type of purchases. Our research shows that 3 out of 4 Indian consumers buy at least one electronic appliance or device every year and spend around INR 40000 on electronics annually1. We are delighted to partner with Samsung and Axis Bank to introduce a credit card with a strong proposition and great value on home appliances as well as lifestyle goods,” said Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa.