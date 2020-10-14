comscore Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor spotted on AnTuTu, outperforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
Antutu has shared a screenshot of the result of an unknown phone that is codenamed, Orion.

  • Published: October 14, 2020 1:21 PM IST
Exynos-1080-

A few days ago, Samsung announced the new Exynos 1080 5nm chipset. It is a hardware intended for future premium mid-range phones. During the official announcement of the Exynos 1080, Samsung claimed that an unspecified phone powered by its new Exynos 1080 managed to score more than 650,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark. Now, AnTuTu has shared a screenshot of the result of an unknown phone that is codenamed, Orion. Also Read - 100W Fast Wireless Charging technology is coming next year

Exynos 1080 boasts extreme power in Antutu

The aforementioned mobile device with codename Orion registered an impressive overall result of 693,600 points on the Antutu benchmark platform. The mysterious Orion phone features a 2376×1080 pixel Full HD+ resolution compatible display running the Android 11 operating system. The UX (interface fluency) test on the device revealed that it supports at least a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy S10 to get big discount on Amazon: Check details

The Exynos 1080 SoC, which was used in the hardware for testing, was accompanied by 8GB of RAM LPPDDR5 and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Just as its predecessor, the Exynos 980, was first used in the Vivo X30 series last year, it is speculated that the upcoming Vivo X60 series of phones could debut as the first mobile devices powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset. Also Read - Galaxy S20+ at Rs 49,999: Why should you even wait for the Galaxy S20 FE now?

At the moment, the identity of the Orion phone that has undergone Antutu’s tests is unknown. It could be a model from the Vivo X60 series. In Antutu’s CPU, GPU, memory, and UX tests, the Orion phone scored 181,009, 297,676, 115,169, and 99,656 points, respectively.

Higher score than Snapdragon 865+

Antutu’s total score of 693,600 is truly impressive. As it is higher than what Qualcomm’s current high-end chipset, the Snapdragon 865+, has been able to achieve. Qualcomm hardware is found within most of this year’s premium devices. The Exynos 1080 SoC is built with 5nm LPE processing technology. Antutu has mentioned that the eight-core SoC is made up of four Cortex-A78 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, and a Mali-G78 GPU.

