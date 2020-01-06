comscore Samsung Sero TV can flip along with your phone's orientation | BGR India
Samsung’s new Sero display will flip along with your paired phone

The Television will automatically rotate to show you both landscape and portrait orientation content.

  Published: January 6, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Samsung Sero TV

If you heard of a big display that could flip around based on your phone’s orientation, chances are Samsung came to your mind first. The brand has done just that and at CES 2020, Samsung will showcase its Sero display in full prime.

According to the tech giant, the new Sero is, simply put, a TV “designed for the Mobile generation”. The Sero is a 43-inch TV that will automatically rotate according to the content that is being played on the phone it is paired with. The frame of the whole TV is attached to a 4.2 channel 60W speaker system. This will allow the TV to rotate. Further, Samsung insists that the new setup is compact.

“For customers that tend not to be TV-centric and they’re trying to get the TV to blend, [it’s] a great choice … We’re envisioning that you may want to add this TV on all the time and add decor to your room,” said a Samsung spokesperson at a briefing with reporters last month. “This TV fits anywhere,” the spokesperson further added.

Samsung Sero features, other products

The Samsung Sero has many features. These include Apple AirPlay 2 standard connectivity that lets iOS users beam content to the TV via WiFi. Another feature called Sound Wall will let the Sero display photos, posters and more along with music when not in use. It seems the Sero is a direct upgrade to the Samsung Wall.

Samsung also announced a new 8k QLED TV, the Q950TS. The TV is a near edge-to-edge display with 90 percent screen to body ratio. Samsung calls it the Infinity Screen. The company claims the 15mm depth and 2.3mm bezel is one of the smallest on the market. Further, the TV doesn’t require legs to stand and is gap-less when mounted on a wall.

Samsung is also introducing a new ‘The Frame’ with an improved light sensor. The new sensor allows the panel to switch off when it is not being watched. The Frame will available in new 32-inch and 75-inch sizes as well. Optional accessories include a no-gap wall mount and One Invisible Connection.

Samsung also announced MicroLEDs and its Flip 2. The Samsung MicroLED line features new 83, 93, 110, and 150-inch sizes along with the prior 75, 146, 219-inch sizes. Meanwhile, the new Flip 2 sizes 43-inches diagonally and has its own rotating stand. This lets it be used in portrait mode.

  Published Date: January 6, 2020 11:03 AM IST

