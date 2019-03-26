Samsung's non-exploding Galaxy Note FE gets Android Pie update

Samsung has been working hard to push out Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy smartphones. The company first released Android Pie for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and then pushed the update to Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S8 as well. Now, the company is releasing the update for a smartphone that many at the company would like to forget for good. Samsung Galaxy Note FE, the non-exploding version of the Galaxy Note 7, is now getting Android 9 Pie with One UI via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

The Galaxy Note 7 is the biggest disaster to have ever been faced by the smartphone division of Samsung. As soon as the company launched the smartphone in 2016, users around the world started reporting about battery failure and the device catching fire. The company recalled the device and when it could not fix the issue, the Korean company decided to discontinue the smartphone as a preventive measure. However, to appease Galaxy Note fans out there, who were not willing to wait for another year, the company release a new model called the Galaxy Note FE with a smaller but non-exploding battery.

By pushing Android Pie update, Samsung is giving the Galaxy Note FE same support that it has extended to models like the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The update arriving for the Note FE comes with One UI and includes security patch for the month of May. The 1.6GB download also brings new features being introduced as part of One UI update alongside standard features offered by Google with Android Pie.

To recall, the Note FE was launched as a Fan Edition of the Note 7 with a smaller battery in South Korea first. After strong response, the company expanded its availability to other markets including Malaysia. If you are in any of those markets and own a Galaxy Note FE then your device will be getting a prompt to update to Android 9 Pie. It is still a surprise that Samsung is release update for a device that faced bad reputation and whose fan edition model was sold only in limited quantities in select markets.