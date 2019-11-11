comscore Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report | BGR India
Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

  • Published: November 11, 2019 2:12 PM IST
Samsung has reportedly decided to take the Galaxy M series in offline stores as well. As per ET report, the South Korean company – which launched Galaxy M series for online earlier this year – has informed retailers about selling these smartphones in offline stores.

Reportedly, Samsung‘s mobile business team informed retailers about this decision through WhatsApp groups on Friday. It’s also been noted that Samsung has taken this decision because of the “demand from offline retail lobbies”, as their online exclusive models and offers hurt their business.

Samsung Galaxy M40 successor to reportedly launch in India on November 15

Samsung Galaxy M40 successor to reportedly launch in India on November 15

Samsung’s WhatsApp message reads (as reported by ET), “We look forward to provide the next new launch of M series model in offline at the same time and same price. We shall evaluate the incremental value proposition for our consumers, channel partners and retailers, and take further action accordingly.”

The South Korean manufacturer has had greater offline presence than any smartphone company in India, but when competition became fierce online, it had to come up with an answer. After the poor performance of online Galaxy On series, Samsung brought a new Galaxy M lineup, which would replace On series with better designed value proposition targeted towards online buyers and more importantly ‘millennials’.

Samsung Galaxy M series was originally launched as an online exclusive at the start of 2019. Around the same time, the company launched refreshed Galaxy A series with similar specification models for offline market. Both have been claimed to do great business for the company, but numbers for offline have been relatively higher.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy M10s
Price 13999 8999
Chipset Exynos 9611 Exynos 7884 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM 32GB storage + 3GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 8MP
Battery 6000mAh 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 2:12 PM IST

