Samsung's patent for 3D display with image recognition gets approval: Report

While Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce a 3D TV in the year 2010 at CES, which failed to create the hype then, the company now seems to be planning to bring the 3D technology back. The South Korean giant filed a patent at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for 3D displays with 3D UI that can be connected to a smartphone or a tablet, LetsGoDigital reports. The patent was originally filed in 2013 and got the approval on January 15, 2019.

The report stated that “the patented Samsung 3D display device may be a 3D television or a 3D monitor that can connect to a smartphone or tablet. The three-dimensional display device can show different types of content, such as 2D/3D videos or photos, but also 3D games. Even though the enclosed patent illustrations and 3D renders showing a flat view, the content may also be presented in a cube-form.”

The 3D display will be equipped with a 3D user interface, instead of the 2D UI and it would support either touch or stylus pens to help users interact with the device. A detection sensor like an IR sensor or an ultrasound sensor would be integrated into the display, that will detect when contact is made with a virtual object in a 3D space.

The 3D display device can also send and receive information to a smartphone. The report further explains that “when you make a video call via your smartphone the person you are talking to can be displayed on the Samsung 3D display. If you share a music file, the file can be shown directly on the screen and played back.” However, a lot of patents are filed every year with many of them never turned into a reality. So, it remains to be seen whether Samsung brings the 3D technology back in the market. In addition, the company is also yet to confirm these developments.