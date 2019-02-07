comscore
32-inch smart Android LED TV for Rs 4,999 sounds good, but there’s a catch

As always, the devil is in the details.

  Published: February 7, 2019 12:13 PM IST
In the past five years, we have seen some good disruption in the smartphone space where brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus are offering flagship smartphones at affordable price points. Xiaomi also disrupted the TV market with the launch of its smart TVs, and now, a Delhi-based company called Samy Informatics has come up with an affordable smart TV for under Rs 5,000.

Carrying model number Samy SM32-K5500, it is priced at Rs 4,999 (without shipping and GST). When you add 18 percent GST and Rs 1,800 shipping cost, the final value goes up to Rs 8,022. For users in Delhi, the shipping cost is Rs 1,500, meaning the total price goes up to Rs 7,398. This Made in India TV features a 32-inch LED display running at HD resolution of 1366×786 pixels, and 16:9 aspect ratio.

The TV runs Android OS (4.4 KitKat), and is compatible with apps such as YouTube, Facebook, and more. There is also 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Now, on paper, all of this sounds good, but there’s a fine print that not many know about.

There’s a catch

To begin with, the Rs 4,999 price is a marketing gimmick, where you end up paying a total of Rs 8,022. Still, its not a bad price for an Android-powered smart TV. Secondly, you can only order the smart TV using the Samy app which is only available on Android. It should be a deal breaker for most, but then, you need to sign up using your mobile number and link your Aadhaar number with it.

Considering the fact that the Supreme Court ordered that Aadhaar will no longer be allowed to be used by private companies, the question is why Samy is asking for one, that too for buying a TV.  Last, but not the least, there is no word on whether the company has any service centers for after sales service. So, in case the device malfunctions, repairing or replacing it would be a hassle.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 12:13 PM IST

