SanDisk launches two new wireless chargers in India, starting at Rs 1,999: Check details here

Western Digital (WD) on Wednesday launched its new wireless charger lineup, which includes the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is the company's first wireless charger that comes bundled with the dual functionality of wireless charging, and automatic data storage and backup. Whereas, the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W is a normal puck style wireless charger with a 15W maximum output.

SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers: Price in India

SanDisk Wireless Charger 15W is priced at Rs 1,999 and the bundle with a QC 3.0 Adapter is priced at Rs 2,999. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 256GB variant. Both the wireless chargers come with a two-year warranty and are available on Amazon, Croma, Poorvika and other leading retail stores across the country.

SanDisk Ixpand wireless chargers: Specifications, features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync comes with 256GB of internal storage to be used as a backup device for your smartphones. The wireless charger has a maximum rating of 10W to charge your devices. It will automatically back up your photos and videos in full resolution while at the same time freeing up valuable space on the device. You can also set personal backup profiles for each user to provide ease without worrying about overlapping and confusing data. The device comes with a high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot cable for fast and convenient charging.

Coming to the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W, it comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft USB Type-C cable. It has a puck style design and can output a charge of 15W.

Both the wireless chargers are compatible with iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and above, AirPods Pro and other Qi-compatible devices. They also come with temperature control, foreign object detection and adaptive charging features.