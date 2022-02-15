comscore Sansad TV YouTube channel taken down after hacker changes channel name to ‘Ethereum’
  Official YouTube channel of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha taken down after hacker changes name to 'Ethereum'
Official YouTube channel of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha taken down after hacker changes name to ‘Ethereum’

The current situation is that the channel is down but YouTube is working on the issue to resolve it

The YouTube account of Sansad TV was taken down by the platform in view of certain activities. The Sansad TV is the official account of the Indian govt which streams important proceedings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The YouTube channel is currently down. If you visit the page, you’ll see a banner saying, “This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” Also Read - Youtube details features arriving in 2022, metaverse, NFTs and more on the menu

An official statement from Sansad TV said the channel is down due to some hacking activities earlier today. The name of the channel was apparently changed to ‘Ethereum’, which is the name of a popular blockchain-based cryptocurrency. According to a statement by Sansad TV, the account was hacked by malicious actors at around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The statement also said that YouTube is already working on solving the issue and it will be resolved ASAP. Also Read - Shark Tank India: How to watch the Best Moments of Season 1

After the channel was hacked at around 1 AM, the Sansad TV Social Media Team promptly worked on the situation. They managed to restore the account at around 3:45 AM. The Indian nodal agency CERT-in also reported about the incident to Sansad TV. Also Read - Tech giants inability to moderate online content leaves Indian officials fuming

The current situation is that the channel is down but YouTube is working on the issue to resolve it, according to the statement issued by Sansad TV. At the time of writing this article, the channel remains inoperative.

Stay tuned for more updates on this.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 3:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 15, 2022 3:34 PM IST

