Sanyo has launched a new Kaizen TV series in India. The company says that the new Android TVs comes with advanced Japanese technology. The 32-inch HDR TV price has been at Rs 12,999, while the 43-inch 4K Sanyo TV is priced at Rs 28,999 in India. Both the newly launched Sanyo TVs will be available for purchase via Amazon.in.

The televisions ship with Android 9 Pie operating system. Both the TVs offers bezel-less design and an IPS Superbright LED display. The models also support built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. The Kaizen TV series comes pre-loaded with popular content apps like the YouTube, Netflix and more with voice search smart function. Moreover, the remote will help you to stream your content at the click of a button. The Sanyo TVs are equipped with 20W box speakers with Digital Signal Processing and Dolby Digital.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Pankaj Rana– Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, “With the vision of making technology accessible to all, we at Sanyo, are delighted to introduce Kaizen Series which delivers superior functionality and infinite content opportunities to our users. Equipped with the latest Android technology that comes with inbuilt Chromecast feature and Google Assistant for Voice Search, this new range aims at changing the way people view content and interact with their TV sets.”

Garima Gupta, Category Leader – Televisions, Amazon India said, “We are excited to partner with Panasonic India and launch Sanyo’s new Kaizen Series on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the televisions category providing customers with a vast selection, great value, fast & reliable delivery with easy exchange and installation.

Separately, in June this year, Sanyo launched two Smart LED TVs in India. These include 32-inch and 43-inch TVs, which fall under the company’s Nebula series. The new Sanyo Smart TVs ware available for purchase via Amazon India with one year warranty. The 32-inch Smart TV comes with a price label of R 12,999. You can get the 43-inch Smart TV for Rs 22,999.