Sanyo has expanded its portfolio and launched two new Smart LED TVs in India. The newly launched 32-inch and 43-inch TVs fall under the company’s Nebula series. The new Sanyo Smart TVs will be available for purchase via Amazon India with one year warranty. The 32-inch Smart TV comes with a price label of R 12,999. You can get the 43-inch Smart TV for Rs 22,999.

Sanyo’s new Nebula series features support for YouTube, Netflix, Android Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology and more. Furthermore, with Fast Cast and Android Mirroring, customers will be able to see their favorite mobile content on Sanyo’s Nebula TV. For connectivity, the company is offering two HDMI ports, two USB ports and more. The 32-inch TV features an HD panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The 43-inch, on the other hand, offers a full HD panel with 1920×1080 resolution.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Rana– Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, “Sanyo is committed to making technology accessible to all, and enhancing the viewing experience. With this vision, we are delighted to introduce the Smart LED TV’s under our Nebula series. Both the TVs will be available on Amazon with easy financing options. With Netflix, YouTube, IPS technology display and superior speakers, Sanyo Smart TVs are a perfect fit for viewers in today’s time. With this launch, we further strengthen our commitment to provide high quality, value for money products to our Indian consumers.”

Watch: Android Q First Look

Additionally, the latest Sanyo Smart TVs will compete against offerings from brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, JVC in India. JVC recently launched six new Smart LED TVs in India. The prices start from Rs 11,999, which is for the 32N3105C. There is also an HD LED TV with 39N380C model number. This TV comes with inbuilt soundbar. Moreover, the 32N380C and 24N380C models are HD LED TVs with inbuilt Bluetooth. JVC has also launched a Smart TV with model number 32N3105C. It reportedly offers more than one million hours of inbuilt content to users. You can get these TVs via Flipkart with one year warranty.