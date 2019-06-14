comscore Sanyo Smart TVs launched in India, prices starta at Rs 12999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sanyo Smart TVs launched in India; prices start from Rs 12,999
News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched in India; prices start from Rs 12,999

News

The new Sanyo Smart TVs will be available for purchase via Amazon India with one year warranty. The 32-inch Smart TV comes with a price label of R 12,999. You can get the 43-inch Smart TV for Rs 22,999.

  • Published: June 14, 2019 10:45 AM IST
Sanyo 32-inch Smart TV

Sanyo has expanded its portfolio and launched two new Smart LED TVs in India. The newly launched 32-inch and 43-inch TVs fall under the company’s Nebula series. The new Sanyo Smart TVs will be available for purchase via Amazon India with one year warranty. The 32-inch Smart TV comes with a price label of R 12,999. You can get the 43-inch Smart TV for Rs 22,999.

Sanyo’s new Nebula series features support for YouTube, Netflix, Android Mirroring, In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology and more. Furthermore, with Fast Cast and Android Mirroring, customers will be able to see their favorite mobile content on Sanyo’s Nebula TV. For connectivity, the company is offering two HDMI ports, two USB ports and more. The 32-inch TV features an HD panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. The 43-inch, on the other hand, offers a full HD panel with 1920×1080 resolution.

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India; prices start from Rs 11,999

Also Read

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India; prices start from Rs 11,999

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Rana– Business Chief, Sanyo, Panasonic India, said, “Sanyo is committed to making technology accessible to all, and enhancing the viewing experience. With this vision, we are delighted to introduce the Smart LED TV’s under our Nebula series. Both the TVs will be available on Amazon with easy financing options. With Netflix, YouTube, IPS technology display and superior speakers, Sanyo Smart TVs are a perfect fit for viewers in today’s time. With this launch, we further strengthen our commitment to provide high quality, value for money products to our Indian consumers.”

Watch: Android Q First Look

Additionally, the latest Sanyo Smart TVs will compete against offerings from brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, JVC in India. JVC recently launched six new Smart LED TVs in India. The prices start from Rs 11,999, which is for the 32N3105C. There is also an HD LED TV with 39N380C model number. This TV comes with inbuilt soundbar. Moreover, the 32N380C and 24N380C models are HD LED TVs with inbuilt Bluetooth. JVC has also launched a Smart TV with model number 32N3105C. It reportedly offers more than one million hours of inbuilt content to users. You can get these TVs via Flipkart with one year warranty.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 10:45 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber: Now get a new connection in just Rs 2,500

PUBG Mobile update: 5 important changes

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update: 5 important changes

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18

Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999

News

Sanyo Smart TVs launched, prices start from Rs 12,999
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India
World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs

Deals

World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs
Kodak XPRO series 43-inch and 50-inch Smart LED TVs launched

News

Kodak XPRO series 43-inch and 50-inch Smart LED TVs launched
Daiwa Smart LED TV launched in India

News

Daiwa Smart LED TV launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की चीन में बिक्री जुलाई से, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 8.1 को डिस्काउंट कीमत के साथ 18,580 और 6GB RAM वेरिएंट को 22,080 रुपये में खरीदें

Amazon ने OnePlus 6T Deal को एक दिन के लिए और बढ़ाया, अभी तक की सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Huawei Mate X फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन चीन में 3C लिस्टिंग के दौरान स्पॉट हुआ, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy A20 और Galaxy A30 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, नई कीमत के साथ ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर उपलब्ध

News

Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18
News
Rahul Sharma to launch electric motorcyle on June 18
Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists

News

Indian space station can double up as earth observation satellites: Indian scientists
Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India

News

Truecaller testing VoIP calling service in India
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans