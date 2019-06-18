Saregama has launched it’s latest Carvaan 2.0 in India. The speaker comes pre-loaded with over 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs in all the different categories. The newly launched Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is priced in India at Rs 7,990. The speaker is available in two color options, which includes Classic Black and Emerald Green.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 features

The latest addition of Saregama Carvaan offers support Wi-Fi connectivity. This will let you access over 150 audio stations, being pushed as podcasts and curated by the company. The stations cover genres like devotional, entertainment, music, health, kids, sports, news and lifestyle. The company says that these stations are updated on a regular basis.

The company believes that the stations will increase to 1,000 in the coming months. Additionally, one can connect to any Wi-Fi audio stations using Carvaan 2.0 with home wifi. You can then access hundreds of audio stations including specially curated playlists. Similar to the old Saregama Carvaan and Carvaan Gold, the new one also offers a simple design and approach. The speaker also comes with a rechargeable battery, which can offer 5-6 hours of usage on a single charge. To enjoy Wi-Fi based stations, customers can connect Carvaan to any Wi-Fi network using the Saregama Carvaan app.

Furthermore, the company has also launched Carvaan 2.0 Gold. Saregama is selling the speaker for Rs 15,990. The speaker supports Harman Kardon-certified speakers. It also offers similar Wi-Fi connectivity support and users can access Internet-based content. Customers can use the Saregama app, which is available for both iOS and Android platforms. Besides, interested buyers can get the speakers via Saregama.com starting today.

Saregama Carvaan Go features

Separately, Saregama recently launched Saregama Carvaan Go, which is priced at Rs 3,990. This is a portable speaker, which comes preloaded with 3,000 retro Hindi songs. It weighs only 88 grams. This device also offers a built-in speaker. One can use it as a music player and even listen to songs by connecting earphones or Bluetooth. The speaker also works as an in-car music companion. Furthermore, you can listen to the preloaded audio tracks without the internet. Customers can also listen to the songs they prefer using a microSD card. There is also FM radio option. Notably, the device is only compatible with Saregama’s Carvaan app.