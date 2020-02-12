Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 launched in India: Price, features and more

Saregama has launched the successor to the Carvaan Go, which made its debut in 2019. The latest Carvaan Go 2.0 comes with a price label of Rs 4,590 in India, and you can buy it via Saregama’s official e-store. The company is selling the device in four color options – Salsa Red, Blooming Blue, Classic Black, and Emerald Green. The brand will also give a 6-months of warranty with the device. It comes pre-loaded with 3000 Retro Hindi Songs, as per the company.

Saregama Carvaan Go 2.0 features two speakers of 1W output each. The brand claims that the device can give up to 7 hours of battery life. It offers support for radio connectivity, and microSD card up to 32GB. The new Carvaan Go weighs about 141 grams and features a metal body. The device supports the ‘Saregama Carvaan’ app, which one will find in both Google Play Store and App Store. One can even connect the latest Carvaan Go with Bluetooth speaker or via Aux and play out from your Home or Car speakers.

Separately, last month, Saregama launched Carvaan-branded earphones in India. The Carvaan GX01 earphones come with a price label of Rs 1,599 in India, and are available for purchase via the company’s Saregama website. The new pair of earphones come with a 14.2 mm sound driver, Carvaan signature sound and enhanced bass. Saregama further asserted that the Carvaan GX01 earphones offer support for high fidelity sound, and its microphone delivers crystal-clear audio. You can get the earphones in two colors, including black and white.

Talking about foraying into a new category, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “We are thrilled to enter into a completely new retail category, which cuts across all generations and age groups. This will be a great brand extension, allowing the brand Carvaan to become relevant to younger age groups also. The product will be retailed from Carvaan’s existing 32k strong retail network.”