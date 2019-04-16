Saregama Carvaan Go with 3,000 preloaded songs launched in India, priced at Rs 3,990

Saregama has added a new member to its Carvaan range of portable speakers. The newly launched “Carvaan Go” speaker comes preloaded with 3,000 retro Hindi songs, and weighs only 88 grams. The company says that this new speaker is for those “who want to carry their evergreen classics with them but somewhere struggle to find simpler ways to do it.” The device will cost you Rs 3,990, and it can be bought via the company’s online store and other major stores.

The USP of the Carvaan Go is its simplicity. Saregama‘s latest device offers a built-in speaker. One can use it as a music player and listen to favorite songs by connecting earphones via audio jack or Bluetooth. The speaker also works as an in-car music companion where you can listen to retro songs. There is absolutely no internet required to listen to the preloaded music tracks.

Additionally, users can also listen to the songs they personally prefer using a microSD card. There is also FM radio option. The device is compatible with the company’s Carvaan app. This allows a user to choose the desired songs or playlists from the library of 3,000 songs and play through Carvaan. As far as the battery is concerned, the Carvaan Go has a rechargeable battery and it can reportedly offer up to 7 hours of playback time.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama said, “Carvaan’s unprecedented success proves that listening to customers pays rich dividends. Carvaan Go is our response to customer want for listening to their favorite music outside home in a lean-back, uninterrupted fashion. Its light (88gm), fits into palm/pocket easily and has longer playback time (7hrs). And just like Carvaan, this product has also been fully designed internally by our employees.” Besides, the company also offers Carvaan, Carvaan Gold, and Carvaan Mini speakers, apart from the Carvaan Go speaker.