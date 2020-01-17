Saregama Carvaan GX01 earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 1,599

Saregama has launched Carvaan-branded earphones in India. The latest Carvaan GX01 earphones come with a price label of Rs 1,599 in India, and are available for purchase via the company’s Saregama website. Interested buyers can also get the earphones via the nearest retail outlets. The brand says that the new Carvaan GX01 wired earphones have been specifically designed for an augmented aural experience.

The new pair of earphones come with a 14.2 mm sound driver, Carvaan signature sound and enhanced bass. Saregama further asserted that the Carvaan GX01 earphones offer support for high fidelity sound, and its microphone delivers crystal-clear audio. You can get the earphones in two colors, including black and white. The Carvaan GX01 comes with earbuds of three different sizes.

Talking about foraying into a new category, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “We are thrilled to enter into a completely new retail category, which cuts across all generations and age groups. This will be a great brand extension, allowing the brand Carvaan to become relevant to younger age groups also. The product will be retailed from Carvaan’s existing 32k strong retail network.”

The last product that Saregama launched in 2019 was Carvaan 2.0 in India. This speaker comes pre-loaded with over 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs in all the different categories. The Saregama Carvaan 2.0 come with a price label of Rs 7,990 in the country. The speaker is available in two color options, which include Classic Black and Emerald Green.

This Saregama Carvaan addition offers support Wi-Fi connectivity. This will let you access over 150 audio stations. It covers genres like devotional, entertainment, music, health, kids, sports, news and lifestyle. The speaker also comes with a rechargeable battery, which can offer 5-6 hours of usage on a single charge. To enjoy Wi-Fi-based stations, customers can connect Carvaan to any Wi-Fi network using the Saregama Carvaan app.