  'Say Namaste' Made in India video conferencing Android and iOS app launched
'Say Namaste' Made in India video conferencing Android and iOS app launched

The made in India video conferencing tool can now be downloaded by Android and iOS users.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 7:06 PM IST
Say Namaste, the made in India video conferencing tool is now available on mobile. You can get the app from Android and iOS app store. Inscripts, the company behind the platform has released the app on April, and got its last update earlier this month. Also Read - Google Meet video conferencing app crosses 50 million downloads on Google Play Store

Say Namaste was first launched as web-only application, but now it can be used on mobile as well. The app is sized at 99MB on Android, it claimed to have been downloaded by 100,000 users already. The interface of the platform is simple, and has been made for everybody to use, even your parents. Also Read - Gmail accounts in India getting Google Meet free integration

The platform lets you have 1 on 1 conversations, or even group and video conference calls. It allows you to connect up to 50 participants at a time. This is still lower than what Zoom or Google Meet offers. The company claims the calls made through Say Namaste are secure, which is critical for all kinds of users. It supports screen share option during the video call, and you can even chat on the side with the people in the group. Also Read - Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

How Say Namaste Works

We tried using the app and looks like the camera processing for video calls lacks quality. We’d expect that to be fixed through a future software update. The app’s interface is simple, allowing you to join a meeting or create one. In terms of access, the app will seek permission to use phone’s camera, microphone, internet details and storage for the file sharing option. Since it doesn’t ask users to sign up before making calls, no personal details are required to be shared. This platform is for users who would prefer using made in India products, instead of global names like Zoom or Google Meet.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Zoom had mentioned in May that its end-to-end encryption will not work for free users. The popular video calling app will add stronger encryption to its paid users only.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 7:06 PM IST

