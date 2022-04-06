comscore SBI Bank customers beware! New fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money
SBI Bank customers beware! New fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money

Did you get an SMS containing a link from SBI asking you to update your PAN? Don't click it, it might be fraud!

Phishing attacks have become fairly common in the age of the internet. Scammers use creative means to lure customers into giving their personal information, which can then be used to rob them off their money. In another such incident, hackers are sending a fake SMS to SBI bank account users who are using the company’s SBI Yono app. Also Read - Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI 

For the unversed, SBI Yono app is a banking app by the company that enables SBI customers to access various services by the bank. Now, scammers are sending an SMS containing a fraudulent link to the SBI Yono users. This SMS warns users that their SBI Yono account will be blocked lest they update their PAN card number at the accompanying link. Also Read - SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1: All you need to know

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the link shared in the fraudulent message seems to be of an authentic SBI page and it reportedly asks users to enter sensitive information. This information can then be used by hackers to their advantage.
An SBI alerted the company of the potential case of phishing attack. SBI has taken cognizance of the matter and it is now warning users not to click on any such fraudulent links. The bank is also cautioning users not to provide any sensitive information on such links.

“We appreciate your alertness and thanks for informing this to us. Our IT Security team will initiate appropriate action on it. Further, we advise all our customers not to respond to emails/ SMS/ calls/embedded links asking them to share their personal or banking details,” SBI wrote in a tweet responding to the message.

“like user ID/ Password/ Debit Card number/ PIN/ CVV/ OTP etc. Bank never ask these information. Customers may report such Phishing/ Smishing/Vishing attempt through email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or contact on helpline number 1930 for taking action. They may also contact local Law enforcement agency to report these incidents,” the bank wrote in a subsequent tweet.

It is advisable that SBI users not click on any such fraudulent links to safeguard their data and prevent themselves from falling prey to a ponzi scheme.

  Published Date: April 6, 2022 4:33 PM IST

Best Sellers