comscore SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
  • Home
  • News
  • SBI increases transaction limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh
News

SBI increases transaction limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh

News

The bank cleared that if any customer wishes to send money via IMPS by visiting a bank branch, then there will be no charge for up to Rs 1000. However, transactions above Rs 1000 and up to Rs 2 lakh will hold GST along with a service charge of Rs 2 to Rs 12 from February 1, 2022.

SBI bank

State Bank of India has made a big announcement for its customers on Tuesday. The bank announced that the customers would not have to pay any charges from next month for instant digital remittance of up to Rs 5 lakh. There is no charge for sending Rs 2 lakh under Immediate Payment Service (IMPS). These instructions of SBI will be applicable from February 1. Also Read - SBI internet banking, YONO apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow: Check timings, other details

SBI said that to encourage customers to switch to the bank’s digital modalities, and the bank will no longer charge for digital IMPS transactions up to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, The transaction can be done through YONO App, Internet Banking/ Mobile Banking. Also Read - SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

Slab Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Discounts on Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max (M1) and Zenfone Lite (L1)

 IMPS Service Charges (Existing) IMPS Service Charges (Revised)

Upto ₹ 1,000/-

 Nil

 

 

 

No Change

Above ₹ 1000/- and upto ₹ 10,000/-

 ₹2/- + GST

Above ₹ 10,000/- and upto ₹ 1,00,000/-

₹4/- + GST

Above ₹ 1,00,000/- and upto ₹ 2,00,000/-

₹12/- + GST

Above ₹ 2,00,000/- and upto ₹ 5,00,000/-

New Slab

₹20/- + GST

The bank cleared that if any customer wishes to send money via IMPS by visiting a bank branch, there will be no charge for up to Rs 1000. However, transactions above Rs 1000 and up to Rs 2 lakh will hold GST along with a service charge of Rs 2 to Rs 12 from February 1, 2022. The Indian multinational public sector bank said it has added a new category of transactions above Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh.

For the transaction of this amount through the branch, GST (Goods and Services Tax) will be levied along with Rs 20 from February 1. If customers send money through internet banking, mobile banking, or the YONO app, they will not have to pay any charges.

IMPS provides robust and real-time fund transfer, providing instant, 24X7, interbank electronic fund transfer service. It can be accessed on multiple channels, including SMS, Mobile, and ATM. It allows instant money transfer within banks across India, which is safe and economical. Many banks charge customers using IMPS transactions. However, some banks offer IMPS free of cost depending on the type of account held by the customers or using IMPS through Internet Banking.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
News
SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

News

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Smart TVs

CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

News

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow

News

SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow
SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

News

SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why
Asus revealed smartphone offers for the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale

Deals

Asus revealed smartphone offers for the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale
Festive sale: SBI customers to get additional 10 percent discount, cashback on YONO app shopping festival

News

Festive sale: SBI customers to get additional 10 percent discount, cashback on YONO app shopping festival

हिंदी समाचार

250Kmph टॉप स्पीड वाली BMW iX M60 हुई अनवील, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 450Km

iQOO 9 और iQOO 9 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले ही हुए कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के खुलासे, जानें इनकी खास बातें

OnePlus 10 Pro के खास स्पेसिफिकेशन का खुलासा, 5000mah बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स

Sony ने CES 2022 में दिखाई Vision-S इलेक्ट्रिक SUV, जानिए क्या है खास

Vivo V23 और V23 Pro आज होंगे लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, रंग बदलने वाले हैं वीवो के ये नए स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
News
SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees
Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022

News

Samsung's Freestyle lightweight projector showcased at CES 2022
Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022

Gaming

Sony teases its next-gen PlayStation VR2 headset at CES 2022
Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down

News

Elon Musk s Starlink faces another roadblock in India: Country head steps down
Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

Laptops

Realme launches Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers