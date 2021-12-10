comscore SBI internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow
SBI internet banking, YONO apps, and other bank services will not work tomorrow: Check timings, other details

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its internet banking will be unavailable for five hours on Saturday, December 11. The bank said that the downtime will be due to a technology upgrade. The upgrade will take place from 11:30 pm to 4:30 am on December 11, 2021.

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its internet banking will be unavailable for five hours on Saturday, December 11. The bank said that the downtime will be due to a technology upgrade. The upgrade will take place from 11:30 pm to 4:30 am on December 11, 2021. Also Read - SBI users alert! Link PAN-Aadhaar by September 30 deadline: How to link via new IT portal

SBI took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement. In the tweet, the State Bank of India mentioned, “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.” Also Read - SBI internet banking, YONO app, and UPI services affected till May 8: Here is why

The Tweet further mentioned that the downtime will happen between 23:30 hours on December 11 and 4:30 hours on December 12, which is a total of 300 minutes.

It further noted in the tweet that during this period services including — INB, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business and UPI will not be available.

This shows that SBI users trying to make payment via third-party payment platforms such as Google Pay, Phone Pe and others may also face errors.

Since the upgradation is taking place in the early morning, this may not affect too many customers.

  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 7:10 PM IST

