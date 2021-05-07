State Bank of India (SBI) is one of India’s largest banks in the country. Earlier today, SBI took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce that its customers will be unable to use the digital services on Friday till initial hours of Saturday. Also Read - SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message stealing OTP and banking details

SBI’s services are affected from May 7 to May 8 due to “maintenance activities”, the tweet stated. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Discounts on Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max (M1) and Zenfone Lite (L1)

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us,” the tweet from SBI noted. Also Read - Festive sale: SBI customers to get additional 10 percent discount, cashback on YONO app shopping festival

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.

#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantNotice #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/JogglXemol — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 6, 2021

Recently, SBI’s services including, YONO, YONO lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) were affected due to scheduled up-gradation of the platforms.

Currently, State Bank of India has around 35 million registered users of YONO app. As per official reports, SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts via YONO in the quarter ended December 2020.

The State Bank of India currently has over 22,000 branches and 57,889 plus ATMs across the country. As of 31 December 2020, SBI had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users.