News

SBI users might fall victim to this scam SMS and lose money: Here's what the government says

News

PIB, the central organisation of the Indian government, urges SBI users to steer clear of SMS that says that their account has been blocked. Here's how to recongnise it is fake.

Untitled design - 2022-05-23T103441.690

Image: Reuters

The Press Information Bureau, a central organisation of the Indian government, has warned State Bank of India (SBI)users against a new SMS scam that can be used by scammers to steal money from their accounts. As per the tweet by PIB, this SMS claims that their account has been blocked. Also Read - SBI online: Forgot your internet banking password? Here’s how to reset it

Beware! SBI users are getting a scam text message

PIB urges the SBI not to respond to such text messages or calls. They are also advised not to click on any link shared in this text message. The scammers further ask users to click on the given link to submit their “personal” documents to reactivate their account. Once, you tap on the link, you will be directed to a counterfeit SBI website and you will then become a victim of phishing. This allows scammers to steal your money from the account. Also Read - How to find who is tracking your mobile

This fraud message reads: Also Read - SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Here’s how to protect yourself

“Dear A/c holder SBI BANK documents has expired A/c will be blocked Now Click http://sbikvs.II Update by NetBanking.”

Notably, if you pay attention to such messages, you will easily be able to make out if it is fake or not. The above-mentioned text has a grammatical error that usually is the first to give away that it is a scam.

As per a tweet by SBI Bank posted last month, “we advise all our customers not to respond to emails/ SMS/ calls/embedded links asking them to share their personal or banking details like user ID/ Password/ Debit Card number/ PIN/ CVV/ OTP etc. Bank never ask this information. Customers may report such Phishing/ Smishing/Vishing attempts through email to report.phishing@sbi.co.in or contact on helpline number 1930 for taking action. They may also contact local Law enforcement agency to report these incidents.”

All SBI users should be aware that the bank does not send such text messages. As per the official site of the bank, “SBI never sends email for getting customer information. Please report immediately if you receive any e-mail purported to be originated by SBI to gather your Username or Password or any other personal information. This may be a phishing mail.”

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 10:56 AM IST

