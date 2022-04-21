SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is warning users of an ongoing phishing scam. As a part of this scam, tricksters are asking SBI customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by clicking on the fraudulent link that they are sending them via a message. Also Read - SBI Bank customers beware! New fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam Police was the first to discover the ongoing scam. It has also issued an advisory warning SBI customers against such scams. As per the details shared by the department on Twitter, SBI customers are primarily getting calls and messages from two phone numbers – +918294710946 and +91-7362951973 – for updating their KYC details on a fake SBI portal. Also Read - Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

“SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link,” the department wrote in the post cautioning them against clicking on such links. Also Read - SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1: All you need to know

SBI has also taken cognizance of the matter and it has followed up CID Assam’s tweet with its own message warning users against the scam. “Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI,” SBI wrote in a post from its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, SBI customers have also shared screenshots of messages from scammers asking them to update their PAN card and other details. Here’s what they are saying:

It is advisable that SBI customers not click on any such fraudulent links and reveal their personal information to scammers. Doing so will allow scammers to dupe customers of their hard earned money.

Meanwhile, SBI has also issued guidelines against such phishing attacks. Here are some tips that will help against phishing scams:

How to protect yourself from phishing scams

– Be suspicious when receiving any unsolicited email, message or phone call asking for your personal or financial information or asking to update them on a site. Contact your Bank directly through official channels available to verify authenticity of those calls or messages.

– Never disclose via text message any personal information, including account numbers, passwords, or any combination of sensitive information that could be used fraudulently.

– Avoid clicking on embedded links in an email or messages claiming to bring you to a secure site.

– Look at a website’s address line and check if it displays something different from the address mentioned in the email.