comscore SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Sbi Warns Customers Of Phishing Scam Heres How To Protect Yourself
News

SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Here’s how to protect yourself

News

SBI has warned its users of a phishing scam wherein scammers are using fake KYC links for defrauding customers. Here are a few tips you can use to protect yourself.

SBI

Image: Reuters

The State Bank of India (SBI) is warning users of an ongoing phishing scam. As a part of this scam, tricksters are asking SBI customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by clicking on the fraudulent link that they are sending them via a message. Also Read - SBI Bank customers beware! New fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Assam Police was the first to discover the ongoing scam. It has also issued an advisory warning SBI customers against such scams. As per the details shared by the department on Twitter, SBI customers are primarily getting calls and messages from two phone numbers – +918294710946 and +91-7362951973 – for updating their KYC details on a fake SBI portal. Also Read - Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI 

“SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. Requesting all SBI customers not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link,” the department wrote in the post cautioning them against clicking on such links. Also Read - SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1: All you need to know

SBI has also taken cognizance of the matter and it has followed up CID Assam’s tweet with its own message warning users against the scam. “Do not engage with these numbers, & don’t click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren’t associated with SBI,” SBI wrote in a post from its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, SBI customers have also shared screenshots of messages from scammers asking them to update their PAN card and other details. Here’s what they are saying:

It is advisable that SBI customers not click on any such fraudulent links and reveal their personal information to scammers. Doing so will allow scammers to dupe customers of their hard earned money.

Meanwhile, SBI has also issued guidelines against such phishing attacks. Here are some tips that will help against phishing scams:

How to protect yourself from phishing scams

– Be suspicious when receiving any unsolicited email, message or phone call asking for your personal or financial information or asking to update them on a site. Contact your Bank directly through official channels available to verify authenticity of those calls or messages.

– Never disclose via text message any personal information, including account numbers, passwords, or any combination of sensitive information that could be used fraudulently.

– Avoid clicking on embedded links in an email or messages claiming to bring you to a secure site.

– Look at a website’s address line and check if it displays something different from the address mentioned in the email.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 2:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details
News
SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details
Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch: List of variants and detailed pricing

automobile

Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch: List of variants and detailed pricing

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki XL6 2022 launched at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh: Detailed photo gallery

How to reset your home router

How To

How to reset your home router

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Gaming

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details

Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch: List of variants and detailed pricing

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details

News

SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details
SBI customers, this fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money

News

SBI customers, this fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money
Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric to offer discounts on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI
SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1

News

SBI new IMPS transaction limit, bank charges to change from February 1
SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

News

SBI increases limit on IMPS money transfer of up to Rs 5 lakh without extra fees

हिंदी समाचार

Pure EV Electric Scooter की बैटरी में धमाका, 1 की मौत और 2 लोग हुए घायल

भारत में Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G के साथ लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, ये होंगी खूबियां...

Xiaomi Civi 1S: शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Female Special स्मार्टफोन, जानें खास बातें

Google की सिक्योरिटी टीम ने दी वॉर्निंग, दोगुने हुए Zero Day अटैक के मामले

2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स की पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review

Reviews

INFINIX HOT 11 2020 : WORTH BUYING AT Rs. 8,999/- Check out the detailed review
BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details
News
SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Check details
Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch: List of variants and detailed pricing

automobile

Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch: List of variants and detailed pricing
New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix

Gaming

New State players facing log-in issue: How to get a fix
Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

News

Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger
Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

Mobiles

Vivo V1+ chip to enhance imaging, display in X80 series

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers