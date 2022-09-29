Here are top new features coming to Google Search

Google hosted its Search On 2022 event last night wherein the company announced major updates to a host of products and services including Google Maps, and its online shopping experience. In addition to these and more, the company also shared major updates its search engine, that is, Google Search. Also Read - Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

In case you missed the event last night, here are all features coming to Google Search.

Multisearch gets smarter

Google, earlier this year, had announced a functionality called multisearch. This feature essentially enables users to search for information on Google Search using text and images at the same time. At the time of launch, Google Search's multisearch feature was available in the Google app as a beta feature in English in the US.

Now, the company has announced that Google Search’s multisearch functionality is available in English globally. The company also said that this feature will be coming to over 70 languages in the next few months.

Additionally, the company said that the ‘Multisearch near me’ will start rolling out in English in the US later this fall. This feature enables users to snap a picture or take a screenshot of a dish or an item, then find it nearby instantly making it easier to find and connect with local businesses.

Google Lens gets better

Google also said that Lens already enables users to translate text and pictures. Now, the company has optimised its machine learning models that able to blend translated text into complex images in just 100 milliseconds. “This uses generative adversarial networks (also known as GAN models), which is what helps power the technology behind Magic Eraser on Pixel,” Google wrote in a blog post. This feature will be launching later this year.

Google app for iOS gets more functional

The company also said that it is making Google app for iOS more functional by bringing shortcuts right under the search bar to ‘shop your screenshots, translate text with your camera, hum to search and more’. This feature will be available in Google app on iOS starting today.

Google Search gets faster

Google is also making Search faster. The company said that soon Google Search will provide users with answers even before they have finished typing. “So in the coming months, we’re rolling out an even faster way to find what you need. When you begin to type in a question, we can provide relevant content straight away, before you’ve even finished typing,” the company added.

Google also said that as users start typing in the search box, it will provide keyword or topic options to help them craft their question in a better way. Additionally, it is making it easier to explore a subject by highlighting the most relevant and helpful information, including content from creators on the open web. “For topics like cities, you may see visual stories and short videos from people who have visited, tips on how to explore the city, things to do, how to get there and other important aspects you might want to know about as you plan your travels,” the company wrote.

Lastly, the company said that it making it easier for users to find the most relevant search results. The company said that now users will see the most relevant content from a variety of sources, no matter what format the information comes in — whether that’s text, images or video. “And as you continue scrolling, you’ll see a new way to get inspired by related topics to your search,” the company added.