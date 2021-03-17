Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

Google has launched a new iteration of its Nest Hub smart display, which comes with the ability to track a person’s sleep. The second-generation Google Nest Hub uses the company’s low-energy radar technology, to track its user’s sleep. The feature is completely optional and there is no camera on the smart display. To accurately track the data captured by Soli, the device comes with a dedicated on-device machine learning chip. Also Read - Assassin's Creed creator announces new studio with Sony backing

Second-generation Google Nest Hub: Price

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,250). It is currently available for pre-ordering in Australia, Canada, Germany, France, the UK and the US via the company's official store, and via other online and offline retailers. Interested people can pre-order the device in Chalk, Charcoal, Mist and Sand colour options.

The company has not revealed if the device will be coming to India. However, it is highly unlikely, considering that the device makes use of the company's own Soli radar technology, which is not legal in the country.

Second-generation Google Nest Hub: Features

The company has said that the new Google Nest Hub is made out of recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic. The device features a camera-free design and comes with an opt-in Sleep Sensing feature. The sleep sensing feature utilises Motion Sense to analyse how the person closest to the display is sleeping based on their movement and breathing. The feature automatically detects disturbances like coughing and snoring, the light and temperature changes in the room.

The new Nest Hub features the same audio array as the first-generation model but is claimed to offer 50 percent more bass than the original. Users can stream music, podcasts and audiobooks using services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora. Users can also stream TV shows and movies from services like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube to name a few.

It comes with support for Quick Gestures, which can be used to play, pause and more. Users will be able to access the sleep data by saying “Hey Google, how did I sleep?” You can also connect the Nest Hub to the Google Fit app.