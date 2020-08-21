Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 50W wireless charging explained

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, recently launched the new flagship Mi 10 Ultra, the company’s most powerful device to date. The device has top of the line specifications, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 16 GB of LPDRR5 RAM, 512 GB storage, and an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Even with all this, one of the most interesting specifications of the Mi 10 Ultra is the support for 50W fast wireless charging, which can charge the phone’s 4,500mAh battery in just 40 minutes. Also Read - Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature, to allow WhatsApp-like texting

Xiaomi’s 50W wireless charging capacity is impressive when we consider that it is more powerful than most of the cable charging solutions available on the market. To promote these capabilities, the company has revealed a post on Weibo that explains the operation of the system. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features, specifications

Watch: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Xiaomi explains its impressive 50W wireless charging

According to Xiaomi, the crucial aspect that allowed the company to make this technology was to change the internal layout design between the coil and the battery. In other words, it redesigns the charge pumps, which are AC-DC converters used to increase or decrease the voltage. Unlike a traditional design of having them in series, Xiaomi configured them in parallel with each other. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

Xiaomi explained that conventional charge pumps have an energy efficiency of only 97%. So they are placed in series (97% * 97% = 94%). But in the case of parallel pumps, the loss occurs only once with an efficiency of 98.6%. The difference may not seem like much, but only this change has significantly increased thermal performance.

In addition to the above, the materials used in the connectors were constructed with a highly conductive graphene-based material. Doing this also helped improve energy efficiency. Likewise, the battery itself was split into two 2250 mAh halves, to maximize charging rates.

Finally, Xiaomi also focused heavily on coils, with a multi-strand winding technology. It is used to weave the wire in 5 layers. In conclusion, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra keeps a large number of technological advances in its gut. And the wireless charging section is no exception to this.