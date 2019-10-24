Selena Gomez dropped a new music video titled ‘Lose You to Love Me’. Not only is it good music, but the interesting bit is that the video is shot entirely using an Apple iPhone 11 Pro. The music video was created by director Sophie Muller. As the video is shot using the iPhone 11 Pro, Apple also shared Gomez’s latest song via its Apple Music and YouTube channel. But the Cupertino giant has uploaded only a one-minute clip of the video.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” Gomez said.

This isn’t the first time that an iPhone has been used to shoot a music video. Last year, Canadian rock band Metric used the iPhone X to shoot the video for its “Dark Saturday” song. The new iPhone 11 series come as the successors to last year’s iPhone XS series. Apple has made significant upgrades to the camera hardware and software on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Selena Gomez – Lose you to Love me

The new triple-lens camera has a new night mode that allows for better images in low light, plus it can now take 4K video with “extended dynamic range and cinematic video stabilization” at up to 60 frames per second. Apple also added advanced video editing tools to the new phone. The triple rear camera setup of the iPhone 11 Pro includes 12-megapixel sensors, with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lenses. On the front, you get a 12-megapixel camera.

Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro is available in three variants. In India, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs 99,990. The 256GB model costs Rs 113,900, whereas the 512GB is priced at Rs 131,900. The iPhone 11 comes with a starting price of Rs 64,900 in India.