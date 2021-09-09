Selmon Bhoi mobile game based on Salman Khan hit-and-run case banned on Google Play store

Selmon Bhoi mobile game: Game developer company Parody Studios Pvt Ltd developed a mobile game based on Salman Khan’s hit-and-run incident from 2002. The game called Selmon Bhoi gained wide popularity after a Mumbai civil court ordered a temporary ban on access to the mobile game. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

According to a latest report coming from PTI, a Civil court judge KM Jaiswal passed the order to restrict access to the game earlier this week. The report further revealed that the developers and directors of the Selmon Bhoi mobile game have been restrained from “disseminating, launching, re-launching, and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor”. Also Read - Top 5 fighting games for Android, iOS: Injustice Gods Among Us, Real Steel and more

Selmon Bhoi game banned

The court has directed the game developers to “immediately take-down/block/disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms”. The court also said that the Bollywood actor never had his consent for the game. The order also noted that, “upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff.” Also Read - Top 5 smartphone games you can play on Android, iOS devices

It is further reported that Khan filed an application in the court last month against the game developers claiming that his name and photos used in promoting the game affected his image. The application filed by the actor stated that “the game developers intentionally gained commercial advantage by exploiting the personality rights of our client without seeking our client’s consent”.

The court also added that the developers had used actor’s identity and popularity for commercial gain. The order noted, “when the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished.”

Meanwhile, the court has directed the game developers to file their affidavit responding to the actor’s plea. The court has posted the matter for further hearing later this month on September 20.