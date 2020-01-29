Sennheiser, the audio giant from Germany has just launched its latest audio product, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar in India. The company launched the soundbar in India about a year after launching the product on the global stage. For some context, Sennheiser initially revealed the soundbar at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. As part of the India launch, the company revealed the features, pricing details of the soundbar. The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is already available on sale at 15 retails stores across the country. Interested users can also head to any of these 15 locations to experience and purchase the soundbar.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar pricing and features

As per the announcement, Sennheiser has priced its Ambeo Soundbar at Rs 199,990. It will offer an immersive 5.1.4 sound experience along with deep bass. The company also claims that the Sennheiser Ambeo is “one of the world’s best soundbars” in the market. In addition to the sound quality, it also comes with a built-in Google Chromecast along with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The company went on to add that Ambeo Soundbar produces a 3D sound that “blurs the line between playback and reality”. Sennheiser uses 13 audio drivers to create this experience along with the latest virtualization technology.

Daniel Sennheiser, the Co-CEO of the company also issued a statement as part of the launch. Daniel added, “We are thrilled to be introducing the AMBEO Soundbar in India.” He also added, “India has been always been a music-loving country and an important market for us. Having seen a phenomenal response globally, we really look forward to seeing the way our audience takes to it here.”

In addition to Daniel, Kapil Gulati, the Director of the Consumer Segment at Sennheiser India also issued a statement. Gulati added, “In recent times, the entertainment consumption patterns of the Indian audience have evolved significantly.” He concluded by adding, “We truly believe the AMBEO Soundbar will set a new reference in sound quality.”