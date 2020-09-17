Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India

German audio brand Sennheiser on Thursday launched CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds for Rs 16,990 in India. The CX 400BT True Wireless aims to deliver astonishing performance thanks to Sennheiser’s 7mm dynamic drivers which are also featured in the acclaimed MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 earphones that were introduced earlier this year. Also Read - Bose launches QuietComfort Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sport Earbuds and new Audio Sunglasses

“This product has been created for those leading a fast-paced life and who are always on the go in order to enhance their everyday audio experience with great sound quality and all-day comfort,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement. Also Read - Bose looking to rival AirPods Pro with upcoming QuietComfort Earbuds

With the Sennheiser Smart Control app it is also possible to tailor the sound experience to one’s personal preference via the built-in equalizer. The earbuds come with customizable touch controls that let the user define their preferred way of controlling audio, calls or accessing voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri. Also Read - Infinix Zero 8 with MediaTek SoC, 8GB RAM spotted online

It features Bluetooth 5.1 for reliable connectivity and easy management of Bluetooth connections using the Smart Control app. The product will be open for pre-booking from September 18 till September 27 in both black and white colour. It will be available on Sennheiser online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq. It will be available for normal sales from September 28.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

In June, Sennheiser launched its Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in India at Rs 24,990. They also come with 7mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.1, AAC support, and Qualcomm aptX technology that is used to playback high-resolution audio.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds also have IPX4 protection against water and users need not worry about splashes on the buds. Users will also get four sets of varying-sized earbud tips with the box, along with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable. The weight of the entire case is 70 grams with the buds. The buds themselves weigh about 6 grams each.

Written with agency inputs