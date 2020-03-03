German audio brand Sennheiser recently launched a new range of wireless earphones on Tuesday. The CX 350BT and CX 150BT are priced at Rs 7,490 and Rs 4,990, respectively in India.

The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for fast and reliable performance. They also come with 10-hour battery life and portable design. The Sennheiser earphones will be available for music enthusiasts from March 3, the company said in a statement.

CX 350BT features a dedicated voice assistant button for fast access to Siri or Google Assistant, along with smart features such as integrated Sennheiser Smart Control App.

“At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, our aim has been to help our consumers experience an enhanced audio experience every day,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India.

The Sennheiser CX 350BT features four different sizes of ear tips. This should allow the earphones to fit in snugly in most people’s ears. The CX 350BT also features Qualcomm AptX and AptX low-latency support. This means that on compatible devices, AptX low-latency keeps sound in perfect sync with onscreen action – ideal when enjoying movies or gaming.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE price dropped

In another recent update, Sennheiser also reduced the price of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE noise-canceling wireless headphones by 50 percent. As a result, they are priced at Rs 7,490 instead of the original Rs 14,990.

The headphones also have controls on the earcups so you can control your music playback right from the device. This means you can play or pause tracks, skip through them, or back using just the headphone buttons. Armed with a microphone on the headphones, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones also let you take calls directly from the device.

Further, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 noise-canceling microphones do not skip out on good battery life. The headphones can go on for a stretch of 19 hours on a single charge, claims the brand. Moreover, even if you manage to deplete all that juice, you can connect the headphones with your phone or laptop with an auxiliary cable. When used with the cable, the headphones do not lose battery power.

(With inputs from IANS)