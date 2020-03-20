German audio brand Sennheiser recently launched the new HD 450BT and HD 350BT around-ear Bluetooth headphones in India. The headphones offer good audio quality and wireless freedom. They also feature 30-hour battery life and instant voice assistant access. The HD 450BT headphones also feature active noise cancellation.

This lets users enjoy immersive music and other media irrespective of the surrounding sounds. The Sennheiser HD 450BT features Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and high-quality wireless codec support. There is also support for codecs like AAC, AptX™ and AptX™ Low Latency.

This helps with perfect audio synchronization with video. It is made for consumers who constantly seek to step up their everyday audio experience. For added versatility, the HD 450BT can also be used in wired mode. The new closed-back wireless headphones Sennheiser HD 450BT is priced at Rs 14,990 and HD 350BT at Rs 7,490.

“We are extremely thrilled to launch our new range of headphones in the wireless category for our Indian consumers. With evolving pattern of entertainment consumption, today’s audience is increasingly consuming content on-the-go and looking for quality wireless audio products that enhance their overall experience,” said Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India.

“At Sennheiser, our focus has always been on innovation and with these new models in our wireless range, we aim to provide consumers an enhanced audio experience every day. We look forward to seeing how our consumers here take to it,” he added. The Sennheiser HD 450BT is priced at Rs 14,990 and the HD 350BT is priced at Rs 7,490. Both are already available in India for purchase.

Sennheiser recent launches

The brand also recently launched the CX 350BT and CX 150BT. These wireless earphones are priced at Rs 7,490 and Rs 4,990, respectively in India. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for fast and reliable performance. They also come with 10-hour battery life and portable design. The Sennheiser earphones are available for music enthusiasts since March 3, 2020.