Sennheiser has introduced the anniversary edition of its Momentum True Wireless 2 in the market. This special variant of the true wireless earbuds from the brand gets an all-black finish. Additionally, the company's original logo is also making an appearance on the earbuds. You can get the anniversary edition at a price of Rs 24,999 but it's only available through Sennheiser's official online store. Besides that, the features of this variant of the Momentum True Wireless 2 are the same as the original product. Hence, the user experience from the anniversary edition won't be any different from the regular model.

Sennheiser Momentum 2 anniversary edition: Specifications

The Momentum True Wireless 2 true wireless earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.1, and AAC support. It also supports Qualcomm aptX technology which offers playback in high-resolution audio quality. The buds also let you summon voice assistants from your smartphone. These include support for both Google Assistant and Apple's Siri, depending on the make of your smartphone. Compared to its predecessor, the new earbuds offer a 2mm smaller form factor that improves ergonomics and minimizes fatigue for the user. And the touch of all-black design always grabs attention.

The earbuds support additional controls and adjustments for fine-tuning the earbuds as per a user’s preference. This can be achieved via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which allows users to control EQ levels and customize settings for touch controls. The earbuds offer a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge. And along with the charging case, the standby time goes up to 28 hours. Other features include Smart Pause, which automatically pauses playback when you take the earbuds out of your ear. It will play automatically when you put them back in.

The buds get IPX4 protection against water, thereby ensuring users need not worry about water splashes. Users will also get four sets of varying-sized earbud tips with the box, along with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable. The weight of the entire case is 70 grams with the buds. The buds themselves weigh about 6 grams each.