comscore Sennheiser Momentum 2 launched with ANC, better battery | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds launched with ANC, improved battery life
News

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds launched with ANC, improved battery life

News

The Sennheiser Momentum 2 claims to offer 7 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the case.

  • Published: March 15, 2020 7:09 PM IST
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2(1)

German audio brand Sennheiser recently launched an updated version of its popular Momentum true wireless earbuds. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds come with a bunch of new features. These include Active Noise Cancellation and better battery life.

Related Stories


The inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation remains one of the major updates of the earbuds. With more and more premium earbuds starting to offer the feature, Sennheiser decided to implement it too. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also features a Transparent Hearing Mode which is configurable through apps on Android and iOS. This feature lets some of the external audio passes through the buds to maintain awareness when outdoors.

Watch: Realme Band Review + Giveaway

The second major improvement in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds is the battery life. The original Momentum gave users up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, on the new model, users now get 7 hours of battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum 2: How good is the new battery?

Including the battery life of the new case, the figures are even more impressive. On a single charge, the older model provided 12 hours of juice with the case. On the newer model, this has been bumped up to 28 hours with the case. In comparison, the Sony WF-1000XM3 gives you 6 hours on the buds and 24 hours with the case. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Pro gives you 4.5 hours on the buds and 24 hours with the case.

A new Bluetooth chip helped the company fix the battery drain issue that was present on the original Sennheiser Momentum. Other improvements in the new wireless earbuds include a 2mm smaller body and Bluetooth 5.1. Further, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 feature support for SBC, AAC and aptX codecs. However, it seems that aptX LL support, that was present on the predecessor, has been dropped.

Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera, more ahead of launch

Also Read

Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera, more ahead of launch

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also features IPX4 splash resistance, voice assistant support, and customizable touch gestures. The earbuds are also priced at $300 (about Rs 22,187). These will be available in a black color starting April. A second white color variant will be available at a later date.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 15, 2020 7:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC
News
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC
Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera

News

Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch on March 18

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch on March 18

Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

WhatsApp to introduce self-destructing messages

News

WhatsApp to introduce self-destructing messages

Most Popular

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC

Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch on March 18

Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

WhatsApp to introduce self-destructing messages

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC

News

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC
Sennheiser launches two new wireless earphones

News

Sennheiser launches two new wireless earphones
Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off

Deals

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE headphones get 50% off
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India

News

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar launched in India; specifications

News

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar launched in India; specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने 218, 248 रुपये वाले प्लान अनलिमिटिड कॉल, 8GB डाटा के साथ पेश किए

Flipkart BIG SHOPPING DAYS: 19 मार्च से Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, iPhone के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन में ब्लास्ट के बाद लगी आग, कंपनी ने कहा...

Samsung Galaxy A11 स्मार्टफोन पंच होल डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ पेश

Infinix Band 5 की कीमत कंपनी ने 300 रुपये घटाई, अब 1,499 रुपये में खरीदें

News

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC
News
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched with ANC
Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera

News

Vivo V19 leak reveals dual punch-hole, quad rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch on March 18

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch on March 18
Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch
WhatsApp to introduce self-destructing messages

News

WhatsApp to introduce self-destructing messages