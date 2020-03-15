German audio brand Sennheiser recently launched an updated version of its popular Momentum true wireless earbuds. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds come with a bunch of new features. These include Active Noise Cancellation and better battery life.

The inclusion of Active Noise Cancellation remains one of the major updates of the earbuds. With more and more premium earbuds starting to offer the feature, Sennheiser decided to implement it too. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also features a Transparent Hearing Mode which is configurable through apps on Android and iOS. This feature lets some of the external audio passes through the buds to maintain awareness when outdoors.

The second major improvement in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds is the battery life. The original Momentum gave users up to 4 hours of battery life on a single charge. However, on the new model, users now get 7 hours of battery life.

Sennheiser Momentum 2: How good is the new battery?

Including the battery life of the new case, the figures are even more impressive. On a single charge, the older model provided 12 hours of juice with the case. On the newer model, this has been bumped up to 28 hours with the case. In comparison, the Sony WF-1000XM3 gives you 6 hours on the buds and 24 hours with the case. Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods Pro gives you 4.5 hours on the buds and 24 hours with the case.

A new Bluetooth chip helped the company fix the battery drain issue that was present on the original Sennheiser Momentum. Other improvements in the new wireless earbuds include a 2mm smaller body and Bluetooth 5.1. Further, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 feature support for SBC, AAC and aptX codecs. However, it seems that aptX LL support, that was present on the predecessor, has been dropped.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also features IPX4 splash resistance, voice assistant support, and customizable touch gestures. The earbuds are also priced at $300 (about Rs 22,187). These will be available in a black color starting April. A second white color variant will be available at a later date.