Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched at Rs 24,990
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched in India for Rs 24,990; check details

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds will be available in two color variants. These are a white and grey variant and a classic black variant.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 2:02 PM IST
German audio brand Sennheiser recently launched its Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in India. Priced at Rs 24,990, the earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) for Rs 24,990 along with a bunch of other features. They also come with 7mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.1, AAC support, and Qualcomm aptX technology that is used to playback high-resolution audio. Also Read - Sennheiser launches HD 450BT and HD 350BT headphones with 30-hour battery life

Further, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 also has support for virtual assistants that come in smartphones. These include support for both Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Compared to its predecessor, the new earbuds offer a 2mm smaller form factor that improves ergonomics and minimizes fatigue for the user. Also Read - Sennheiser launches CX150BT, CX350BT wireless earphones in India

“For all-day listening, they offer nearly twice the battery life of the previous model,” said Sennheiser in a statement. The earbuds support additional controls and adjustments for fine-tuning the earbuds as per a user’s preference. This can be achieved via the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which allows users to control EQ levels and customize settings for touch controls. Also Read - Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE noise-cancelling wireless headphones get 50% discount

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Other features

On a full charge, the earbuds themselves can offer a claimed continuous playback time of 7 hours. Along with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 case, this goes up to a total of 28 hours. Other features include Smart Pause, that automatically pauses playback when you take the earbuds out of your ear and plays when you put them back in.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds also have IPX4 protection against water and users need not worry about splashes on the buds. Users will also get four sets of varying-sized earbud tips with the box, along with a USB Type-A to USB Type-C charging cable. The weight of the entire case is 70 grams with the buds. The buds themselves weigh about 6 grams each. Priced at Rs 24,990, the earbuds will be available in two color variants. These are a white and grey variant and a classic black variant.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 2:02 PM IST

