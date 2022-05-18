Sennheiser has launched its premium Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in India today. The highlights of the TWS earbuds include Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 28-hour battery, and so on. The newly launched Sennheiser earbuds are launched at a price of Rs 24,990 in India. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 21,990 on Sennheiser, Amazon India site and so on. Also Read - Dyson Zone isn’t the only weird headphone in town: Here are others

"Our Momentum series continuously succeeds in redefining the boundaries of possibility," said Kapil Gulati, Director- Consumer Segment, Sennheiser. "The Momentum True Wireless 3 builds on a powerful heritage. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation and an even better fit, these earbuds are the natural successor of the Momentum series.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds features, specifications

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds come with 7mm audio drivers that offer "immersive stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and detailed highs". The earbuds come with a "Sound Personalisation" feature that allows users to set the listening parameters as per their choice via a guided listening test. Users can also choose to download and use the Smart Control App to tweak the settings and equaliser.

The new earbuds come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation technoogy that automatically adjusts itself depending on the surroundings. This tech basically suppresses the ambient noise in real time to make the listening experience of the users better. ANC can be deactivated at the touch of a button. Users can also switch to the transparency mode with touch controls.

The earphones come with three built-in mics for crystal clear calling. In terms of battery, the earbuds offer up to 7 hours of battery life and 28 hours with the help of the case which supports wireless charging.

In terms of colours, the premium earbuds are available in black, graphite and white colour options.