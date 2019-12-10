comscore Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India: Price
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 34,990

Sennheiser has launched a new set of Momentum Wireless 3 headphones in India. It comes with a price label of Rs 34,990 in the country.

  • Updated: December 10, 2019 6:10 PM IST
Sennheiser has launched a new Momentum Wireless 3 in India. The new pair of headphones from Sennheiser comes with a price label of Rs 34,990 in India. The Bluetooth headphones come with 3 active noise cancellation modes, and transparent hearing feature. The latter lets users experience audio on their own terms by either blocking out the world or staying aware of their environment.

Sennheiser says that the speaker system is powered by 42mm transducers to reproduce the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording. With the help of auto on/off and smart pause features, the new headphones start up when unfolded and can sense when put on or taken off to pause and resume music. There is a three-button interface that provides control of audio or calls.

The company has also added a dedicated button that allows you to access voice assistants. Interested buyers can get it via the company’s online store and all the other leading online and offline retailers. The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 headphones are available in only black color option.

“With over a 70-year history that has been built on the culture of innovation and a vision to shape the future of the audio industry, we believe the MOMENTUM Wireless 3 is representative of our commitment to offer a memorable and quality audio experience to our Indian users. Having seen a phenomenal response globally, we really look forward to seeing the way our audience takes to it here,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India said.

Besides, earlier this year, Sennheiser launched new wireless earbuds in its “Momentum” range for Rs 24,990. The new “Momentum True Wireless” Bluetooth earphones can last four-hour. It can be recharged via its compact case with an integrated power bank. The earphones are splash- and sweat-resistant, Sennheiser said.

On the move, the Transparent Hearing feature lets listeners hear ambient sounds for improved situational awareness, or for participating in conversations without removing the earbuds. The earbuds also allow direct voice access to smart assistants such as Apple Siri or Google Assistant, the company said.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: December 10, 2019 5:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 10, 2019 6:10 PM IST

