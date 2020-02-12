Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless launched in India

German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its new headphones ‘PXC 550-II’ for Rs 29,990 in India. The new headphones, available from today, are Sennheiser’s challenger to Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These headphones are designed to offer an intuitive experience to those who travel frequently. The headphones come with adaptive noise cancellation to seamlessly adjust the suppression of the ambient noise.

“PXC 550-II is built to offer the best in class audio for both music and calls. This headset has been created to provide unrivaled experience of sound quality and wireless freedom to its consumers on the go,” Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India, said in a statement.

“The PXC 550-II is the right blend of superior comfort, style, elegance and sound output. This extraordinary headset is going to revolutionize the way we experience sound as well as ambient noise and will be taking the audio experience to the next level,” he added.

Sennheiser launches PXC 550-II in India

According to the company, the new headphone is upgraded with Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and support for the high-quality AAC codec. Alongside aptX support, these enhancements help to deliver uncompromising sound quality. It features a Voice Assistant button that offers convenient, one-touch access to voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa, and also features a triple microphone array that makes it easy to stay connected while on the move.

It comes with up to 20 hours of battery life with headphones connected via Bluetooth and ANC (active noise control) switched on. The competition in the true wireless headphones market has become intense. While Sony had been the benchmark, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II wants to challenge both Sony and Samsung. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is available for Rs 34,500. The Sony WH-1000XM3 is priced at Rs 29,990. This is in the same ballpark as other models, which makes it competitive. This comes while Sennheiser also sells Momentum 3 wireless for Rs 34,990.

(Written with IANS inputs)