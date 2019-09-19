HMD Global continues to roll out the latest Android security patch to more Nokia smartphones. The roll out started with the Nokia 4.2, and was followed by the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 4.2. Now, HMD Global is rolling out the patch to three more Nokia smartphones – Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Nokia smartphones update details

All three Nokia smartphones receive the September 2019 Android security patch. While the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus receive incremental updates, the Nokia 2.2 is receiving a new Pie build. The updates are rolling out in select regions, and should reach everyone in the coming weeks, NPU reports.

The latest security patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases and should reach all the units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. When you do get the notification, ensure there is a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

Features Nokia 3.2 Nokia 2.2 Nokia 3.1 Plus Price 10790 6999 7990 Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC MediaTek Helio A22 SoC MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android Pie Display 6.26-inch HD+ resolution 5.7-inch HD+ 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 3GB RAM+32GB storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage 2GB RAM+16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash 13MP Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP 8MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,500mAh

