It’s a big day for Android smartphone users as Google has commenced the rollout of Android 10. The latest operating system comes to the Pixels and the Essential Phone. Android 10 brings in a ton of new features, but more importantly, it also comes with the latest September 2019 security patch.

Unlike previous years, Google doesn’t have a separate post announcing the September 2019 security patch. Instead, the company simply points to the Android 10 rollout post. It however does mention that over 100 security vulnerabilities have been fixed this month, XDA reports.

The latest security patch is rolling out to the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, and the Pixel XL. It is also rolling out to the Essential Phone. It should also be rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. In the coming days, Android 10 and the latest September 2019 security patch should reach more smartphones.

Android 10 released: Top features

One of the big changes coming to Android this year is system-wide dark theme. With dark theme, Google is offering true black appearance across the system and not dark grey theme. You can activate dark theme from the quick settings menu. Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google, confirmed that it will also conserve battery life. With Android 10, Google is also improving smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube.

Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. The pill is now smaller and Google has gotten rid of the back button. The back is now replaced with swipe from the edge of the display. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app.

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them. There are also more options under Privacy section and security updates will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link. It also gets a new Focus mode in beta where users can select apps they find distracting.

Story Timeline