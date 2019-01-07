comscore
ShareChat introduces the ability to create stickers, re-share and search posts

The regional content-discovery and social media platform is used by millions of users in India.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 5:07 PM IST
Image Credit: ShareChat

It may not be as well-known as the likes of Facebook and WhatsApp, but ShareChat is used by millions of users in India to discover and share vernacular content. Available in 14 Indian languages, it allows users to share everything from memes and jokes to GIFs and songs with their friends. Now, the regional content discovery and social media platform has introduced three new features, aimed at making the experience even better and more interactive for its users.

The first of these features is the ability to create stickers. It makes sense, since stickers are getting increasingly popular, and even major apps like WhatsApp now support them. Users can create new stickers by tapping on the ‘stickers’ icon on the upper-right corner of any post in the ShareChat app. These can be customized by applying unique frames and get saved on the user’s smartphone. The saved stickers can be then easily shared on WhatsApp.

Then there’s the repost feature, which is pretty self-explanatory. Users can now re-share an already shared post on their account by tapping the ‘repost’ icon on the bottom of the post that they wish to share. Re-shared posts show up in the users’ feeds like any other posts, but they also have the username and profile picture of the original user attached with them.

Lastly, ShareChat has introduced post search functionality, to enable users look up any post they want quickly. To use this, users just need to start typing the keyword using the ‘search’ icon that appears on the bottom of the app’s homescreen, and the posts matching the criteria will show up in the results below.

